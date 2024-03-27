Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for recommendations for a KVM switch
ripjack

#312221 27-Mar-2024 13:12
Hi everyone,

 

 

 

This seems to be a popular topic lately and I didn't want to hijack the other post.

 


I have recently started a new job and got issued a work laptop to use for WFH purposes.

 

I'd like to link this to use with my own setup and looking at options on the best way to go about it.

 

 

 

Current setup is 2* AOC CQ27g2 monitors, USB keyboard and bluetooth mouse.

 

The laptop is a Dell Latitude 5440.

 

 

 

Having never looked at this before, I'm overwhelmed by the buzzwords and I don't know what constitutes "good" or "just a waste of money"

 

I'm not looking for anything fancy and I just want to connect the laptop, close the lid and put it aside while I work like I normally would.

 

 

 

Can anyone recommend me a KVM switch that I can use so that I can just connect to my current setup? 

 

 

 

Thanks 

Aaron2222
  #3211586 27-Mar-2024 14:18
I assume you have a desktop as well you're wanting to switch between?

 
 
 
 

timmmay
  #3211594 27-Mar-2024 14:35
I have a home desktop and work laptop. I have a Ugreen USB switch, USB one side goes to each computer, USB out the front goes to keyboard, mouse dongle, USB sound card. I just hit the switch and I move between computers. The monitors auto-sense the input, so if both are on (which is rare for me) I have to manually choose the monitor.

ripjack

  #3211602 27-Mar-2024 15:17
Aaron2222:

 

I assume you have a desktop as well you're wanting to switch between?

 

 

 

 

Yes, sorry should have mentioned that. I basically just want to switch between my PC and the laptop. thanks



ripjack

  #3211605 27-Mar-2024 15:41
timmmay:

 

I have a home desktop and work laptop. I have a Ugreen USB switch, USB one side goes to each computer, USB out the front goes to keyboard, mouse dongle, USB sound card. I just hit the switch and I move between computers. The monitors auto-sense the input, so if both are on (which is rare for me) I have to manually choose the monitor.

 

 

 

 

Just had a quick look at this one and it looks promising. Unfortunately it doesn't have usb-c so I assume you charge the laptop separately? 

 

Also does it still work with the laptop stay connected once you close the lid or do you need to keep it open? I'm limited on desk space so I'd prefer to have it connected and put to the side. thanks

Aaron2222
  #3211614 27-Mar-2024 16:33
ripjack:

 

Just had a quick look at this one and it looks promising. Unfortunately it doesn't have usb-c so I assume you charge the laptop separately? 

 

 

You'd need to use a separate charger (so you'd have at least 3 cables plugged into the laptop: USB, charging, and display). If you wanted a single-cable solution, you'd either need a USB-C dock or a KVM switch with USB-C (including USB PD and DisplayPort Alt Mode).

 

 

Also does it still work with the laptop stay connected once you close the lid or do you need to keep it open? I'm limited on desk space so I'd prefer to have it connected and put to the side. thanks

 

 

Most laptops should support being used closed with an external display attached. I'd be very surprised if a modern Dell business laptop didn't support that (especially given Dell sell docks and monitors for that use case).

 

One other thing to mention is that a USB switch (or hardware KVM switch) won't be able to switch the Bluetooth mouse between computers. You'd either need to pair the mouse to both and switch the mouse between computers separately (if it supports pairing to multiple devices and switching between them), switch to a wireless mouse with a USB receiver, or use a software solution to use the keyboard and mouse across both devices (assuming you're allowed to install something like that on your work laptop, and that it can communicate to your desktop to make that work).

ripjack

  #3211647 27-Mar-2024 17:48
Aaron2222:

 

You'd need to use a separate charger (so you'd have at least 3 cables plugged into the laptop: USB, charging, and display). If you wanted a single-cable solution, you'd either need a USB-C dock or a KVM switch with USB-C (including USB PD and DisplayPort Alt Mode).

 

 

 

Most laptops should support being used closed with an external display attached. I'd be very surprised if a modern Dell business laptop didn't support that (especially given Dell sell docks and monitors for that use case).

 

One other thing to mention is that a USB switch (or hardware KVM switch) won't be able to switch the Bluetooth mouse between computers. You'd either need to pair the mouse to both and switch the mouse between computers separately (if it supports pairing to multiple devices and switching between them), switch to a wireless mouse with a USB receiver, or use a software solution to use the keyboard and mouse across both devices (assuming you're allowed to install something like that on your work laptop, and that it can communicate to your desktop to make that work).

 

 

 

 

Excellent, thank you for taking the time to explain. I'll probably go with a USB-C dock/KVM switch with USB-C to avoid cable clutter.

 

Looking to pick something up over the weekend so hopefully in the meantime someone suggests a decent brand/model to go with.

timmmay
  #3211688 27-Mar-2024 19:50
ripjack:

 

Just had a quick look at this one and it looks promising. Unfortunately it doesn't have usb-c so I assume you charge the laptop separately? 

 

Also does it still work with the laptop stay connected once you close the lid or do you need to keep it open? I'm limited on desk space so I'd prefer to have it connected and put to the side. thanks

 

 

My laptop has USB-C to the dock for power / monitor / etc and I plug USB-A from the laptop dock into the switch. My desktop I just use USB-A. There are probably USB-C versions if you need that, and they're probably a lot cheaper than a full KVM switch.

 

This doesn't affect the way I use the laptop. I start my laptop in the morning, close the lid, it all works fine. At the end of the day I shut down the laptop, hit the button to switch, and I can use my computer. It's super simple, works great, and cheap.



MaxineN
Max
  #3211689 27-Mar-2024 19:55
ripjack:

 

Aaron2222:

 

You'd need to use a separate charger (so you'd have at least 3 cables plugged into the laptop: USB, charging, and display). If you wanted a single-cable solution, you'd either need a USB-C dock or a KVM switch with USB-C (including USB PD and DisplayPort Alt Mode).

 

 

 

Most laptops should support being used closed with an external display attached. I'd be very surprised if a modern Dell business laptop didn't support that (especially given Dell sell docks and monitors for that use case).

 

One other thing to mention is that a USB switch (or hardware KVM switch) won't be able to switch the Bluetooth mouse between computers. You'd either need to pair the mouse to both and switch the mouse between computers separately (if it supports pairing to multiple devices and switching between them), switch to a wireless mouse with a USB receiver, or use a software solution to use the keyboard and mouse across both devices (assuming you're allowed to install something like that on your work laptop, and that it can communicate to your desktop to make that work).

 

 

 

 

Excellent, thank you for taking the time to explain. I'll probably go with a USB-C dock/KVM switch with USB-C to avoid cable clutter.

 

Looking to pick something up over the weekend so hopefully in the meantime someone suggests a decent brand/model to go with.

 

 

 

 

I have a UGREEN 4 Port USB 3.0. Not once has let me down. They're well priced too. https://www.ugreen.com/products/ugreen-usb-3-0-4-port-switch




ripjack

  #3251580 21-Jun-2024 11:49
Hi guys... I'm just revisiting this since I tried to force myself to live with the UGREEN solution but its not doing it for me. (specifically not being able to use the dual monitors for the laptop)

 

 

 

I've been reading up a bit more and I see that the solution to my problem is this product by Anker
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0C9CFTX3X/

 

I have looked at youtube reviews and it looks like it will solve my problem, but unfortunately this comes with a hefty ~$300 price tag. 

 

 

 

I'm going to bite the bullet and just have one quick question before I do...

 

The switch is only available with a US power brick and it looks like it takes a standard laptop cord
.

I was just wondering if I swap out the power cable that goes into this port for an NZ one, will that be OK? I assume yes but just want to be sure. 

 

 

 

Thanks again

reven
  #3251581 21-Jun-2024 11:53
I got this one

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C8MSP967

 

Not quite a KVM, its just s USB hub/switch, and then i just swithc inputs on my monitor.

 

This works well and the remote is good.  I would have prefered one that i could switch between 3 or 4 computers.   

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3251583 21-Jun-2024 11:55
ripjack:

 

I was just wondering if I swap out the power cable that goes into this port for an NZ one, will that be OK? I assume yes but just want to be sure. 

 

 

The power supply should indicate an acceptable voltage range. If it will accept 230V/50Hz (most do), then it will work fine.

ripjack

  #3251610 21-Jun-2024 13:22
reven:

 

I got this one

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C8MSP967

 

Not quite a KVM, its just s USB hub/switch, and then i just swithc inputs on my monitor.

 

This works well and the remote is good.  I would have prefered one that i could switch between 3 or 4 computers.   

 

 

 

 

Yup I have the KVM switch but unfortunately with all the UGREEN products it looks like they only have one video OUT. I have two monitors I'd like to use for both the PC and the laptop - From what I've found, only the Anker one does this at a "budget" price.

 

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

The power supply should indicate an acceptable voltage range. If it will accept 230V/50Hz (most do), then it will work fine.

 

 

Thanks for the heads up. There's so little info on this thing online but I'll see if I can find more on the voltage of the power brick. Otherwise it'll be and buy and pray situation

