Hi everyone,

This seems to be a popular topic lately and I didn't want to hijack the other post.



I have recently started a new job and got issued a work laptop to use for WFH purposes.

I'd like to link this to use with my own setup and looking at options on the best way to go about it.

Current setup is 2* AOC CQ27g2 monitors, USB keyboard and bluetooth mouse.

The laptop is a Dell Latitude 5440.

Having never looked at this before, I'm overwhelmed by the buzzwords and I don't know what constitutes "good" or "just a waste of money"

I'm not looking for anything fancy and I just want to connect the laptop, close the lid and put it aside while I work like I normally would.

Can anyone recommend me a KVM switch that I can use so that I can just connect to my current setup?

Thanks