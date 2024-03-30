turtleattacks:

Hi guys,



I have a relatively old i7 Coffeelake with a Gigabyte Z370N running on Windows 10. This machine is not a daily driver but it's used as a server to serve media to my Apple TV.



In the machine, I have two (SATA?) drives - one is a 2TB mechanical drive and the other one is a 256GB Samsung SSD (Samsung 860 EVO). I think that the motherboard has has both an M.2 slot and SATA ports.

The Samsung SSD is dedicated to running Windows 10 and the 2TB is a media storage for my movies. They are pretty nearly full.

As I might want to start store my photos on the computer, I'm looking to buy a NVMe Internal SSD to be dedicated for my photo library.



Since the MVMe slot is empty - can I buy this and install it?

ADATA LEGEND 960 MAX 4TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD | PB Tech

or

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD | PB Tech

or

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD | Amazon

Would it be suitable as a shared drive so I can upload JPGs and RAW onto this drive and edit them using Lightroom?



Also would I benefit with a proper network drive (NAS) such as the Synology DiskStation?



Given that this is probably one purchase I make every 5 years or so, the difference of $100 or $200 isn't really going to matter. Just really want the best that'll last.