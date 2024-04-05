Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Electricity costs of running a home W10 file/media server
turtleattacks

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#312311 5-Apr-2024 15:27
Hi team, 

 

A few days ago, I posted about trying to speed up my file transfers to the W10 box on our wireless network

 

I managed to speed up the transfers to up to 30-50MB/s after I plugged in the W10 box using a network cable directly into the Fritz router. 

 

Anyway, this is for those interested on the power consumption of running a W10 box (i7 Coffeelake, 1x SSD, 1x WD Red 2TB, GeForce GTX1060 6GB) with no screen. 

 

Current power consumption using a T-Link Tapo plug is around 28-30w when idling or streaming. 

For example, currently streaming a 1GB MP4 and it's consuming 28-29W. 

 

Per hour it's been consuming 0.026kWh to about 0.029kWh. Or about 0.7KW per day. 

In terms of costs, at 22cents per KW (Contact Energy) - this equates to about 15-16cents per day. 

 

Per month it equates to about $4-$6 of actual power usage. 

 

 

 

 


Hope this helps. 

cddt
1400 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214691 5-Apr-2024 15:35
Now this is something I am interested in :D

 

 

 

Have you considered under-volting your CPU and/or GPU? I've recently tried this for the first time and am quite impressed with the results. I've dropped CPU power draw (under load) on an old laptop (Kaby Lake) by about 30% while maintaining the same performance. Stays much cooler and the fan is much quieter. Going to move on to my desktop soon. 




turtleattacks

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3214692 5-Apr-2024 15:37
cddt:

 

Now this is something I am interested in :D

 

 

 

Have you considered under-volting your CPU and/or GPU? I've recently tried this for the first time and am quite impressed with the results. I've dropped CPU power draw (under load) on an old laptop (Kaby Lake) by about 30% while maintaining the same performance. Stays much cooler and the fan is much quieter. Going to move on to my desktop soon. 

 

 

Haven't thought about doing that but really wonder how much that'll save? $2 a month? 😅

 

Pretty sure that at idle, the CPU automatically under-volts. Anyway, I'm not sure at all. 

Good suggestion though! 

cddt
1400 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214693 5-Apr-2024 15:40
Addendum: I don't usually visit YouTube often but one channel which discusses power draw from home servers in quite a few good videos is "Wolfgangs Channel". 




cddt
1400 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214694 5-Apr-2024 15:42
turtleattacks:

 

Haven't thought about doing that but really wonder how much that'll save? $2 a month? 😅

 

Pretty sure that at idle, the CPU automatically under-volts. Anyway, I'm not sure at all. 

Good suggestion though! 

 

 

It will automatically under-clock (reduce frequency) at idle, which is because the performance isn't needed, but an under-volt (reduce voltage), allows the CPU/GPU to perform as normal while drawing less power. 




Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214710 5-Apr-2024 16:24
That seems awfully low power draw for that spec hardware

turtleattacks

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3214712 5-Apr-2024 16:25
Jase2985:

That seems awfully low power draw for that spec hardware



Wonder if I should go out and buy another power meter plug.

timmmay
20348 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214713 5-Apr-2024 16:29
I measured my computer power consumption with a different TP-Link device, it came out similar at idle, so your number seems reasonable to me. Computers don't use that much power at idle.



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13650 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214745 5-Apr-2024 17:22
I should get a meter of some sort and check what mine is pulling....   old 6th gen i5, 1ssd, 2x 4TB HDD.

 

Running Plex/Torrents/misc other small things.

 

 




PolicyGuy
1701 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214766 5-Apr-2024 18:30
turtleattacks:

 

Hi team, 

 

{snip} 

 

Anyway, this is for those interested on the power consumption of running a W10 box (i7 Coffeelake, 1x SSD, 1x WD Red 2TB, GeForce GTX1060 6GB) with no screen. 

 

{snip}

 

Why have a graphics card at all? Even idle, with no screen attached, it'd be using some (maybe tiny) amount of power.
Does your CPU not have an integrated graphics engine of any type?

cddt
1400 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214776 5-Apr-2024 18:58
PolicyGuy:

 

Why have a graphics card at all? Even idle, with no screen attached, it'd be using some (maybe tiny) amount of power.
Does your CPU not have an integrated graphics engine of any type?

 

 

I imagine for either media transcoding or CUDA. 




turtleattacks

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3214782 5-Apr-2024 19:45
cddt:

PolicyGuy:


Why have a graphics card at all? Even idle, with no screen attached, it'd be using some (maybe tiny) amount of power.
Does your CPU not have an integrated graphics engine of any type?



I imagine for either media transcoding or CUDA. 



There’s really no need for a GFX. I should remove it.

gzt

gzt
16815 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214783 5-Apr-2024 19:57
Likewise I doubt it is doing much. Depends what kind of streaming exactly. File streaming I'd be surprised if it's doing much. Leaving it in might be neutral if the power management on gpu is doing a good job

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13650 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214844 5-Apr-2024 23:39
Can offload transcoding on Plex Premium to video cards, but otherwise yeah, not much use for one in a "server". 

 

 




turtleattacks

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3214909 6-Apr-2024 08:41
xpd:

 

Can offload transcoding on Plex Premium to video cards, but otherwise yeah, not much use for one in a "server". 

 

 

 

 

Update: Taking out the GFX card lowers the power usage to about 19-22W from about 28W. 

 

Nice.

cddt
1400 posts

Uber Geek


  #3215125 6-Apr-2024 17:10
I'm really tempted to get one of those wall measurement devices... 




