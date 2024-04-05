turtleattacks:

Hi team,

A few days ago, I posted about trying to speed up my file transfers to the W10 box on our wireless network.

I managed to speed up the transfers to up to 30-50MB/s after I plugged in the W10 box using a network cable directly into the Fritz router.

Anyway, this is for those interested on the power consumption of running a W10 box (i7 Coffeelake, 1x SSD, 1x WD Red 2TB, GeForce GTX1060 6GB) with no screen.

Current power consumption using a T-Link Tapo plug is around 28-30w when idling or streaming.



For example, currently streaming a 1GB MP4 and it's consuming 28-29W.

Per hour it's been consuming 0.026kWh to about 0.029kWh. Or about 0.7KW per day.



In terms of costs, at 22cents per KW (Contact Energy) - this equates to about 15-16cents per day.

Per month it equates to about $4-$6 of actual power usage.



Hope this helps.