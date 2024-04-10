Hi. For several years now, I have been using Skyvault360 which is a supplier of Livedrive, for my subscribed auto backup and apart from the odd issue, until now. A couple of days ago, my livedrive service stopped working and I was presented with a notice that simply said "Your service is suspended. Please contact your supplier"

After sending many emails to Skyvault360 with no reply, I tried ringing them in Canada but never got an answer. The help areas on the website are disabled and I keep getting the Service suspended message. Yesterday, my usual monthly auto payment was direct debited out of my bank account.

I don't know if they are still trading or have shut down. The original number I tried ringing was =1 800-299-1591 but this is no longer in service. Thinking it may be an overseas 0800 issue, I tried another number =1 587-299-15091 which rang but was never answered regardless of the time I rang.

Would anyone be able to advise how I can get hold of them or if they (Livedrive and Skyvault360) are still operating?

Thank you for reading this and I wait in anticipation.