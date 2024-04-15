Krispkiwi:

With a 7800X3D the motherboard and cooler are overkill.

So a 7800X3D is a 120W chip with limited overclocking ability due to the 3D cache which is what gives it all the gaming performance. You don't need an AIO water cooler for 120W, you may need one at 200W+ (most i7/i9 Intel CPUs or an Overclocked AMD 7950). Given that spending up to $280 for an AIO is a waste. A Peerless Assassin for $80 (or nicer equivalent) would be enough to cool the 7800X3D with out thermal throttling. It's odd you've got the most expensive water cooler on the easiest to cool CPU. If you go with one of the Intel CPUs then a 280/360mm AIO becomes much more important, those things run hot.

Certainly for the AMD system a motherboard around $350-400 should be adequate (just check the reviews, to make sure it's a good board there are some crap ones out there), you won't be overclocking with a 7800X3D so just get a solid mid-spec one with plenty of M2 slots and 4 memory slots.

Those two changes could save $200-$300, I'd shift that money into upgrading to 48GB or 64GB of RAM, a nicer SSD or a second cheaper 4TB one as a second drive and probably a 80+ Platinum PSU. Note with some games weighing in at 170GB a bigger SSD or a second larger one is often useful. Also get a native ATX3.0 powersupply with the built in 12pin GPU cable, or even better the safer 2x6pin PCI-E cable.