Krispkiwi

#312425 15-Apr-2024 19:46
Hey everyone, as the title suggests I'm in the market for a new PC, my current build has lasted me well but is starting to show its age in gaming.
I'm looking for a build that can handle anything i throw at it from demanding titles like MSFS, your standard everyday stuff along with tasks such as compressing videos using tdarr, handbrake etc, photo editing, video editing etc.

 

Looks are nice and I'd love them if possible but performance and price are the deciding factors. Two stores have been sending me offers which are these:
PBtech original offer build: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Krispkiwi/saved/6kLqbv
PB Tech AMD budget offer: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Krispkiwi/saved/sqsPzy
PBTech Intel Budget offer: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Krispkiwi/saved/zBmRFT
Computer Lounges offer: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Krispkiwi/saved/FFTVBm

 

All thoughts and opinions are welcome :)

Jase2985
  #3218769 15-Apr-2024 20:28
what games and resolution? What software? What monitor do you have?

 

is there any reason you have a $480 motherboard? What does it offer you over a cheaper one?

 

For $4500 i would be wanting 64GB of ram.

 

It seems your set on a 4080 Super

 
 
 
 

Krispkiwi

  #3218771 15-Apr-2024 20:32
Jase2985:

 

what games and resolution? What software? What monitor do you have?

 

is there any reason you have a $480 motherboard? What does it offer you over a cheaper one?

 

For $4500 i would be wanting 64GB of ram.

 

It seems your set on a 4080 Super

 

 

 

 

Mostly games like MSFS which my current 1070 build struggles to run at 1440p definitely wanting to go 4K as both my monitors are 4K. 

 

Yeah 4080 super is more future proof with games being more demanding on Vram these days.

eonsim
  #3218796 15-Apr-2024 22:05
With a 7800X3D the motherboard and cooler are overkill.

 

So a 7800X3D is a 120W chip with limited overclocking ability due to the 3D cache which is what gives it all the gaming performance. You don't need an AIO water cooler for 120W, you may need one at 200W+ (most i7/i9 Intel CPUs or an Overclocked AMD 7950). Given that spending up to $280 for an AIO is a waste. A Peerless Assassin for $80 (or nicer equivalent) would be enough to cool the 7800X3D with out thermal throttling. It's odd you've got the most expensive water cooler on the easiest to cool CPU. If you go with one of the Intel CPUs then a 280/360mm AIO becomes much more important, those things run hot.

 

Certainly for the AMD system a motherboard around $350-400 should be adequate (just check the reviews, to make sure it's a good board there are some crap ones out there), you won't be overclocking with a 7800X3D so just get a solid mid-spec one with plenty of M2 slots and 4 memory slots.

 

 

 

Those two changes could save $200-$300, I'd shift that money into upgrading to 48GB or 64GB of RAM, a nicer SSD or a second cheaper 4TB one as a second drive and probably a 80+ Platinum PSU. Note with some games weighing in at 170GB a bigger SSD or a second larger one is often useful. Also get a native ATX3.0 powersupply with the built in 12pin GPU cable, or even better the safer 2x6pin PCI-E cable.



WyleECoyoteNZ
  #3218797 15-Apr-2024 22:06
If spending that sort of coin, I'd up the power supply now. Minimum 1000W.

 


The 4090 all want 1000W minimum

Krispkiwi

  #3218808 15-Apr-2024 22:50
eonsim:

 

With a 7800X3D the motherboard and cooler are overkill.

 

So a 7800X3D is a 120W chip with limited overclocking ability due to the 3D cache which is what gives it all the gaming performance. You don't need an AIO water cooler for 120W, you may need one at 200W+ (most i7/i9 Intel CPUs or an Overclocked AMD 7950). Given that spending up to $280 for an AIO is a waste. A Peerless Assassin for $80 (or nicer equivalent) would be enough to cool the 7800X3D with out thermal throttling. It's odd you've got the most expensive water cooler on the easiest to cool CPU. If you go with one of the Intel CPUs then a 280/360mm AIO becomes much more important, those things run hot.

 

Certainly for the AMD system a motherboard around $350-400 should be adequate (just check the reviews, to make sure it's a good board there are some crap ones out there), you won't be overclocking with a 7800X3D so just get a solid mid-spec one with plenty of M2 slots and 4 memory slots.

 

 

 

Those two changes could save $200-$300, I'd shift that money into upgrading to 48GB or 64GB of RAM, a nicer SSD or a second cheaper 4TB one as a second drive and probably a 80+ Platinum PSU. Note with some games weighing in at 170GB a bigger SSD or a second larger one is often useful. Also get a native ATX3.0 powersupply with the built in 12pin GPU cable, or even better the safer 2x6pin PCI-E cable.

 

 

 

 

Oh for sure on the extra drives, I'm going to be swapping some of my current ones over. I have a few HDDS and SSDs. I'm unsure on the 7800X3D at the moment, probably about 80% of the way there mostly because mates who work on MSFS professionally say Intel works better for it. 

Krispkiwi

  #3218809 15-Apr-2024 22:51
WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

If spending that sort of coin, I'd up the power supply now. Minimum 1000W.

 


The 4090 all want 1000W minimum

 

 

 

 

Yeah if i was going 4090 i certainly would, It's probably a bit much for my use case though

cddt
  #3218816 16-Apr-2024 05:57
As always, I will refer PC builders to https://pyronic.al/ - looks like you're thinking along the same lines as the $4k build. 




eonsim
  #3219226 16-Apr-2024 19:34
Krispkiwi:

 

...

 

Oh for sure on the extra drives, I'm going to be swapping some of my current ones over. I have a few HDDS and SSDs. I'm unsure on the 7800X3D at the moment, probably about 80% of the way there mostly because mates who work on MSFS professionally say Intel works better for it. 

 

 

The few benchmarks I've seen has the 7800X3D crushing a 13900k/14900k at MSFS, apparently that game really like the extra cache.

Qazzy03
  #3219248 16-Apr-2024 19:51
Post from MSFS forums with a collection of benchmarks on the 7800X3D and other approx CPU's

 

https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t/7800x3d-performance-reviews-for-msfs/585520

 

 

