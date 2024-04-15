Hey everyone, as the title suggests I'm in the market for a new PC, my current build has lasted me well but is starting to show its age in gaming.
I'm looking for a build that can handle anything i throw at it from demanding titles like MSFS, your standard everyday stuff along with tasks such as compressing videos using tdarr, handbrake etc, photo editing, video editing etc.
Looks are nice and I'd love them if possible but performance and price are the deciding factors. Two stores have been sending me offers which are these:
PBtech original offer build: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Krispkiwi/saved/6kLqbv
PB Tech AMD budget offer: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Krispkiwi/saved/sqsPzy
PBTech Intel Budget offer: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Krispkiwi/saved/zBmRFT
Computer Lounges offer: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/user/Krispkiwi/saved/FFTVBm
All thoughts and opinions are welcome :)