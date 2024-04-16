I recently eliminated two cable faults on my system. Ethernet cable - I initially blamed my recently acquired cheap switch failing intermittently when on for long periods. Finally dug out the receipt to take it back. Swapped around some cables to make sure it was the port and then the other port appeared to fail. Swapped the cable. Fixed.
Next one is not exactly a cable fault. My machine sporadically refused to boot or posted very very slowly. Bios flashing and various diags and settings months later did not change it. I started to suspect a faulty PSU or MB. One day by chance I used the master switch on the multiplug. It made a sparking noise. Replaced multiplug. No more boot issues!
Mini-DP cables are just a pain every which way. I avoid that interface at all costs. Mechanically unreliable. Daisy chaining is very tidy but always seems to introduce new and weird cable related failures. Best avoided. For reliability I think I prefer Standard DP before HDMI. I'll be happy to see those monster cables both gone when USB-C video takes over. It's taking too long!