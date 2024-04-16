We had a customers 'server' randomly drop the network during the day with no rhyme or reason. We tried everything, replaced the NIC, the cabling, the switch, the firewall, the UPS, everything over 8 months.

Turned out a dentist on another floor had installed a large high voltage power cable which wasn't shielded from the basement, and whenever they used the equipment connected to it, it would mess with the networking cables near the server, which was near the wall the cable was inside of.

Took 8 months to find it, was a total fluke finding it. After going in on the weekend to look at the problem, and rode the lift down with the dentist. I noted he didn't usually work the weekends and he said he was operating this equipment for a specialist job he was in, but they were getting a weird thing happening with the equipment that had been going on 8 months since they had it installed.

I didn't know whether to laugh or cry, I had buried probably 70+ hours in diagnosing it, and had lost so much sleep and the customer was so annoyed understandably that we couldn't find the issue.

The guy disappeared no longer after that, and has never been seen since. It's an unsolved mystery to this day.