FrothingDog

Basically I have searched far and wide for new pre-built PC for gaming.
I have narrowed it down to two options for best thing I can get for under $2,0000
Option 1: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/systems/ready-to-ship-pc/gaming-pc/polaris-rtx-4060-core-i5-13400f-gaming-pc
Option 2 (Please note I will be clicking the 'extra 16gb of ram' option, bringing total price to $1,999) : https://playtech.co.nz/products/the-samurai?variant=44716321964196
**EDIT - On option 2 I will also be clicking the option with the 4060.
Which of these would be the better option and why do you think so?
I think they are near similar but I am not very tech savvy so there may be some things I am missing.
Also, yes I know I should build my own, but I am not going to so please don't just reply saying I should build my own haha.
Thanks in advance :)