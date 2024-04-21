Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FrothingDog

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312489 21-Apr-2024 18:29
Basically I have searched far and wide for new pre-built PC for gaming. 

I have narrowed it down to two options for best thing I can get for under $2,0000

Option 1: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/systems/ready-to-ship-pc/gaming-pc/polaris-rtx-4060-core-i5-13400f-gaming-pc

Option 2 (Please note I will be clicking the 'extra 16gb of ram' option, bringing total price to $1,999) : https://playtech.co.nz/products/the-samurai?variant=44716321964196 
**EDIT - On option 2 I will also be clicking the option with the 4060.


Which of these would be the better option and why do you think so? 
I think they are near similar but I am not very tech savvy so there may be some things I am missing. 

Also, yes I know I should build my own, but I am not going to so please don't just reply saying I should build my own haha. 

Thanks in advance :) 

networkn
Networkn
32141 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221166 21-Apr-2024 20:13
They look pretty similar, I'd go with CL if I was picking between those two, but I'd recommend going and talking to DTC Systems. I have no vested interest other than I am a long time happy customer from a computer build perspective. Scott knows his stuff. 

 
 
 
 

Inphinity
2780 posts

Uber Geek


  #3221180 21-Apr-2024 20:28
Tough one, imo. Personally had good experience with both these vendors in the past, though haven't dealt with either very recently. I dislike that the Playtech one doesn't give much detail about brand and model of parts, but they also do offer a longer warranty - and for that, I'd probably choose them in this case.

nztim
3680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3221186 21-Apr-2024 21:01
networkn:

They look pretty similar, I'd go with CL if I was picking between those two, but I'd recommend going and talking to DTC Systems. I have no vested interest other than I am a long time happy customer from a computer build perspective. Scott knows his stuff. 



Not a good look when his SSL certificate has expired




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



networkn
Networkn
32141 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221187 21-Apr-2024 21:07
nztim: 

Not a good look when his SSL certificate has expired

 

 

 

Yikes! I've just fired him off an email. He obviously doesn't do many sales via the website, it's been expired a month. 

 

I've really only dealt with him via email or phone. He came in over a weekend to help me with an urgent computer problem I was having on my home PC one time. He also built me a spare office computer on 4 hours notice right before the 2020 Lockdown.

 

 

Lias
5567 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221191 21-Apr-2024 21:14
I'd pick Cl over Playtech any day of the week.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

toejam316
1446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221233 22-Apr-2024 08:24
Definitely Computer Lounge, but also there are alternative PCs to consider

 

Azure RTX 4060 Ti Ryzen 7 5700X Gaming PC | Computer Lounge - this one has an AM4 motherboard, so no future upgrade path for the CPU but it's 8 Core 12 Thread, it'll last a bit longer than the 13400F in the option you chose, and has a 4060 Ti which is about 20% faster than the 4060.

 

If you want to be able to upgrade your processor in the future but retain the rest of your platform, I'd look at these two instead, as they're AM5 motherboards which will be able to take future AM5 AMD processors, giving you a more affordable upgrade path for your CPU.

 

Tassadar RTX 4060 Ryzen 5 7500F Gaming PC | Computer Lounge

 

Frontier RTX 4060 Ryzen 5 7600 Gaming PC | Computer Lounge

 

If you want something smaller formfactor, Tezuka RTX 4060 Ti Core i5-12400F Gaming PC | Computer Lounge is a much smaller than usual build that has a 4060 Ti, or if you can really push your budget, Hellion V2 RTX 4070 Ryzen 5 5600 Gaming PC | Computer Lounge is the cheapest option at $2199 with an RTX 4070, which is again another solid 30% faster over the 4060 Ti.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Qazzy03
445 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3221236 22-Apr-2024 08:46
I agree with toejam,
I would go with the Azure RTX 4060 Ti Ryzen 7 5700X Gaming PC | Computer Lounge

Better cpu and gpu and with limited technical knowledge, I don't think you will be worried about upgrading the cpu yourself.




Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3221239 22-Apr-2024 08:51
I'd also go with CL - My mate purchased a PC from Playtech and the PC wasn't bad when it eventually got there and still does him good now however their all round customer service and communication isn't that good (which of course isn't amazing when your $2000 PC is in the air or on the back of a truck and you're wondering what's happening with it)

eonsim
387 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3221301 22-Apr-2024 10:17
Have a look at https://pyronic.al/ and check out the recommendation for the budget.

 

For any of those machines you won't be able to upgrade the CPU in the future as the motherboard will change, in which case the AMD Ryzen 5700x builds make more sense, or something around the 2k build in the pyronic link.

