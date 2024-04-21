FrothingDog

Definitely Computer Lounge, but also there are alternative PCs to consider

Azure RTX 4060 Ti Ryzen 7 5700X Gaming PC | Computer Lounge - this one has an AM4 motherboard, so no future upgrade path for the CPU but it's 8 Core 12 Thread, it'll last a bit longer than the 13400F in the option you chose, and has a 4060 Ti which is about 20% faster than the 4060.

If you want to be able to upgrade your processor in the future but retain the rest of your platform, I'd look at these two instead, as they're AM5 motherboards which will be able to take future AM5 AMD processors, giving you a more affordable upgrade path for your CPU.

Tassadar RTX 4060 Ryzen 5 7500F Gaming PC | Computer Lounge

Frontier RTX 4060 Ryzen 5 7600 Gaming PC | Computer Lounge

If you want something smaller formfactor, Tezuka RTX 4060 Ti Core i5-12400F Gaming PC | Computer Lounge is a much smaller than usual build that has a 4060 Ti, or if you can really push your budget, Hellion V2 RTX 4070 Ryzen 5 5600 Gaming PC | Computer Lounge is the cheapest option at $2199 with an RTX 4070, which is again another solid 30% faster over the 4060 Ti.