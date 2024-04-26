I second the 365 suggestion. The Business Basic plan at $10/month gives you a very large mailbox, and the email system has a good reputation meaning your emails are less likely to end up in someone's Junk email.

You also get 1Tb of storage for files using OneDrive, and if you turn on the 'known folder backup', you Documents, Pictures, and Desktop items get synchronised up to the 365 cloud storage so if your computer is lost/stolen/fails you can get the data back easily. (It's not a true backup, but it's substantially better than nothing.)

If you want only the email account and no file storage, then the Exchange Online Plan 1 at $6.50/month might work for you.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/microsoft-365/business/microsoft-365-business-basic

Compare Microsoft Exchange Online Plans Microsoft 365

Back up your folders with OneDrive - Microsoft Support

Google probably has an equivalent, though I'm not familiar with their platform.