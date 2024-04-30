Lizard1977

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingUSB extension cable
I have a friend who has moved their PC to a new place in their living room, and now needs a longer (like nearly 10m) USB cable to connect from her PC to her touchscreen monitor (USB-A to USB-B) for the touch input.  Cables that length with a USB-B connector are either hard to find, or expensive, or both.  So I suggested getting a USB extension cable (USB-A to USB-A socket), which would do the trick, but I suspect for that length it would need to be an active (powered) cable.  They can also be expensive though.  Would an unpowered cable work for this situation? I've also seen some adapters which are cheaper that are essentially RJ45-USB adapters, and you can then use any length of cat5 cable to join them.  Would this work just as well, even though it's not powered/active? 

Assuming USB 2.0, fairly sure the max length is 5m. Would need to be active or drop a powered hub half way.

 
 
 
 

Cheap. This one is 10 meters $26

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABUNI2780/Unitek-Y-278-10M-USB20-Active-Extension-Cable

Thanks.  Not sure how I missed that one at PB Tech.  The previous cheapest I could find was around $80.

 

 

