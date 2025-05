rogernet: Re: The 56k modem, I have an ATA here I want to try it with. A USB one will be fine for testing, ultimately a serial based one is what im after though.

This will not work, why do you think all so many Alarms / Faxs / Eftpos Machines / Skyboxes with dialup modems have been replaced over the last 5 years as a result of the NEAX shutdowns?

Basically, 56K modems don't work over VOIP because they need to have the timing synchronized from a TDM switch (aka NEAX)

I would abandon any project you may have involved a 56k modem and look for another way to achieve the same goal