Is my computer borked, or is it the graphics card
Morgenmuffel

#312688 8-May-2024 16:10
Greetings All
, I was surfing the web and this happened.









Sorry, I am struggling to post the pics hopefully this works

Is this salvageable

Thanks




'We love to buy books because we believe we're buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

trig42
  #3227957 8-May-2024 16:13
Has your mainboard got onboard graphics? (looks like it does as it mentions DVI/HDMI on the motherboard)

 

If so, can you remove the graphics card and run off the onboard graphics and see if you still have issues?



wellygary
  #3227958 8-May-2024 16:16
What is the MB?., does it have onboard graphics?

 

If so pull the Video Card and see if it will boot using the onboard graphics, 

 

Then try to put the video card back in and see if you end up back at you original problem, = thus proving  your Video card is likely borked

mentalinc
  #3227969 8-May-2024 16:39
You also likley need to have a CPU with video capabilites, many no longer do




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



wellygary
  #3227971 8-May-2024 16:47
mentalinc:

 

You also likley need to have a CPU with video capabilites, many no longer do

 

 

MB says its a 1155 socket , so its an Intel Sandy or Ivy bridge chip, both generations had built in GPUS ( I think )  

cddt
  #3227978 8-May-2024 17:00
Looks like GPU most likely. That's 2013 vintage, so a decent run, but always disappointing when an old friend finally gives up the ghost. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3228296 9-May-2024 12:20
Yeah, I had a 760 which went like that eventually. Was a sad day as it had been a great card.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

darylblake
  #3228319 9-May-2024 13:12
Yep, get a second hand GFX Card to fix more than likely that. 

Love it how the CD Drive is disconnected haha

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Morgenmuffel

  #3228324 9-May-2024 13:21
Hey thanks guys, had a rough week so far and was just starting to unwind and that happened, glad it was just the graphics card can't afford to replace the whole machine just yet

 

Anyway removed the card and plugged into onboard graphics (intel i7 3770) and its all go, hopefully the elderly games I play will still run, anyway I'll keep a eye out for a replacement card




'We love to buy books because we believe we're buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Morgenmuffel

  #3228325 9-May-2024 13:23
darylblake:

 

Yep, get a second hand GFX Card to fix more than likely that. 

Love it how the CD Drive is disconnected haha

 

 

 

 

Rather unironically since disconnecting it years ago (it was doing something odd) I continue to need it every few months




'We love to buy books because we believe we're buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Silvrav
  #3228373 9-May-2024 14:58
If you have no value in the card you could try to bake it. The artifacts could be either a loose joint (which the baking fixes) or a capacitor on its way out.

 

 

 

Baking: Remove the video card from your tower, remove the screws, clean off the thermal compound paste with qtips and rubbing alcohol, place the card face up on 4 tinfoil balls on a baking sheeting, preheat oven to 375ºf /190ºC and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes

Morgenmuffel

  #3228714 10-May-2024 13:00
Silvrav:

 

If you have no value in the card you could try to bake it. The artifacts could be either a loose joint (which the baking fixes) or a capacitor on its way out.

 

 

 

Baking: Remove the video card from your tower, remove the screws, clean off the thermal compound paste with qtips and rubbing alcohol, place the card face up on 4 tinfoil balls on a baking sheeting, preheat oven to 375ºf /190ºC and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes

 

 

 

 

 We have just replaced our stove, and I think I would become a homicide victim if i tried that.




'We love to buy books because we believe we're buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

tehgerbil
  #3228728 10-May-2024 13:37
Silvrav:

 

If you have no value in the card you could try to bake it. The artifacts could be either a loose joint (which the baking fixes) or a capacitor on its way out.

 

 

 

Baking: Remove the video card from your tower, remove the screws, clean off the thermal compound paste with qtips and rubbing alcohol, place the card face up on 4 tinfoil balls on a baking sheeting, preheat oven to 375ºf /190ºC and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes

 

 

This actually works! I restored an old card twice this way, it lasted about 3 months each time. 

Op, you remove all plastic etc, while there's a smell it's not nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be and dissipated in an hour or two.

