I use Microsoft Authenticator as one of the login methods for my accounts (Microsoft Account e.g. Hotmail, and Office 365 as well).

For some time now, it has been showing an error message when checking for notifications. This is in multiple networks - home, work, mobile.

Luckily, I have TOTP and Yubbikeys linked to my accounts. Otherwise, I wouldn't be able to log in.

Is anyone else seeing this?

I could clear the data for the app, but I have to go through all those logins to enable that again. If no other way I might have to do that.