Microsoft Authenticator Push Notifications missing
#312706 10-May-2024 12:35
I use Microsoft Authenticator as one of the login methods for my accounts (Microsoft Account e.g. Hotmail, and Office 365 as well).

 

For some time now, it has been showing an error message when checking for notifications. This is in multiple networks - home, work, mobile.

 

Luckily, I have TOTP and Yubbikeys linked to my accounts. Otherwise, I wouldn't be able to log in.

 

Is anyone else seeing this?

 

I could clear the data for the app, but I have to go through all those logins to enable that again. If no other way I might have to do that.




  #3228699 10-May-2024 12:37
I tend to find that I often don't "get" the notification until I open the app, at which it suddenly appears. And then often a second one, after I've already authenticated via the first. It's definitely a bit hit & miss.




  #3228706 10-May-2024 12:43
That's by design, for security. They don't want people automatically answering notifications with an "Approve".

 

This way you know a notification is coming because you requested it and you open the app, so it minimises the risk of pushing an approval by accident.




  #3228707 10-May-2024 12:45
I usually do get notifications for authentication but that's because it's behind Face ID so it won't give a code or anything until it authorizes it is me. I however, haven't been receiving notifications for it recently, makes it super annoying to sign into Chorus applications. Darn Microsoft.



  #3228709 10-May-2024 12:46
freitasm:

 

That's by design, for security. They don't want people automatically answering notifications with an "Approve".

 

This way you know a notification is coming because you requested it and you open the app, so it minimises the risk of pushing an approval by accident.

 

 

 

 

I would have agreed if it was every time - but it isn't; it's at least 50-50 whether I get a push notification shown outside the app or only when I open it.




  #3228712 10-May-2024 12:51
Like everything Microsoft, it depends on the service. I think some Azure/Office 365 are mixed, some Microsoft Accounts are only inside the app.

 

Sometimes you get three numbers to choose one from to match the on-screen number, sometimes you have to enter the number instead.

 

Not a big deal.

 

The big deal is not getting the notifications when you manually check for them and getting an error message.




  #3228722 10-May-2024 13:20
I only use it to log into work, and I get the notification every time on my iPhone (even when the phone is locked). I never have to "manually" open the app: I always do it from the notification. I just tested it and it's still working at this end.

 

Edit: I just noticed that this is in the "desktop computing" forum. I didn't even know there was a desktop version.

  #3228726 10-May-2024 13:35
While I don't think your issue, possibly related: I did have this issue with the "App Lock" setting, I had to disable it or it failed 90% of the time to push notifications. I didn't enable this, I believe it was enabled by update.

 
 
 
 

  #3228731 10-May-2024 13:44
Ah yes, now that you mention it, I had to turn that off too after an update turned it on.

  #3228741 10-May-2024 14:06
Ok, I've turned the lock off. Let's see if it helps the next time I have to login.

 

 




