#312836 21-May-2024 23:47
Confusing Google Storage cancellation mail:

Your Google One subscription has been cancelled

Recently, you received an email receipt from Google Play confirming that the storage subscription that you purchased for your Google Account at work or school has been cancelled. This cancellation is due to changes in the way that Google Workspace accounts are managed, and you will no longer be charged for this storage.

While the subscription was cancelled, your storage limit has not changed, and you don't need to take any action.

To learn more about legacy storage subscriptions, please see this Help Centre article.

https://support.google.com/a/answer/9214707#individual

– The Google One team

I did not join One so this looks like the extra storage I was paying for. The help article indicates Google is moving from individual subscriptions in workspaces to pooled storage in workspaces.

I have not iterated and eliminated my way through it yet. It seems to be saying I no longer need to pay for the storage I was paying for and it's legacy free for me now. Ok, yay!

They say action is not needed. It's not yet 100% clear to me what's going on here, or what I can do to add more than I currently have. Sleeping on it.

  #3233354 22-May-2024 08:30
From what I can gather the only way to get extra storage now is to upgrade accounts from Starter to Standard which adds 2TB per user to the pool rather than 30GB.  You can buy extra data on top for the pool but its damned expensive. Like $600ish NZ per month for an addition 10TB. 

 
 
 
 

  #3233432 22-May-2024 12:31
I see business standard 2TB pooled $18 per month per user.

https://workspace.google.com/pricing

Thanks for the tip! It's beginning to make sense : )

