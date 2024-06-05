As a compulsive PC builder, I recently discovered Louqe (pronounced "lurk") PC cases.

Am I the only one?

Louqe is a Swedish company that specialises in high-end, small form factor PC cases.

"The small form factor benchmark". https://louqe.com/

Rolls Royce quality, superb conservative styling, high prices and limited availability.

They were once available in NZ via Computer Lounge, but no longer.

The cases are of cast aluminium construction, with an emphasis on minimalism and small size - if you like flashing lights, and lots of ports in front, this is not for you.

I now have 5 of their cases, plus a new model (the Ghost R1) due for release in October on order - paid for in advance, in full (did I mention Rolls Royce?).

I would be interested in contacting other Louqe enthusiasts, and have a few hard-to-find items to exchange. 😛