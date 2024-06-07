kiwifidget:

I changed from TeamViewer to Anydesk a few years ago.

I tend to mainly remote control 1 pc (in the garage) from 1 of 3 other pcs (2 at home,1 at mums), and if I'm really desperate also from an ipad.

It's been going well until a few weeks ago.

Now Anydesk thinks I'm a professional, but does offer me a path to be whitelisted as a personal user.

This annoying pop-up has a countdown timer so I'm paused from doing anything until it gets to 0.

But I end up here....

Does anyone know if there is another way to be recognised as a personal user?