kiwifidget

I changed from TeamViewer to Anydesk a few years ago.

 

I tend to mainly remote control 1 pc (in the garage) from 1 of 3 other pcs (2 at home,1 at mums), and if I'm really desperate also from an ipad.

 

It's been going well until a few weeks ago.

 

Now Anydesk thinks I'm a professional, but does offer me a path to be whitelisted as a personal user.

 

This annoying pop-up has a countdown timer so I'm paused from doing anything until it gets to 0.

 

 

 

 

But I end up here....

 

 

 

 

 

 

Does anyone know if there is another way to be recognised as a personal user? 




xpd

Are you using ActiveDirectory on your network, running your own DNS etc ?

 

Its usually what can trigger TV/AD to think you're on a commercial premises, therefore "pro". 




CYaBro
4560 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3245724 7-Jun-2024 13:56
Send private message

Use a free connectwise control account instead.




kiwifidget

xpd:

 

Are you using ActiveDirectory on your network, running your own DNS etc ?

 

Its usually what can trigger TV/AD to think you're on a commercial premises, therefore "pro". 

 

 

Nothing like that at all. 

 

Just a bog standard residential home network.

 

I do access the garage pc a lot, several times a day, which is why I use anydesk because it's really good for avoiding traipsing to and from the far end of the garage.




Do you have a Google account? Why not use Google Remote Desktop?




kiwifidget

My appetite for change diminishes the older I get.

 

When I have abandoned all hope with Anydesk, I will consider a different solution.

 

Connectwise looks a bit overkill, and I never knew about Google Remote Desktop.

 

Will keep them in mind if Anydesk eventually does my head in.




xpd

I was using Anydesk for a long time for my home server, then upgraded it to Win 10 Pro and just use RDP now. If I want remote access from outside the network, I still use RDP via Tailscale.

 

 




Jvipers2
freitasm:

Do you have a Google account? Why not use Google Remote Desktop?


This is interesting...thanks!



Gordy7
kiwifidget:

 

My appetite for change diminishes the older I get.

 

When I have abandoned all hope with Anydesk, I will consider a different solution.

 

Connectwise looks a bit overkill, and I never knew about Google Remote Desktop.

 

Will keep them in mind if Anydesk eventually does my head in.

 

 

I got told I was an Anydesk Pro user back about mid April. Running Win11 Pro here. Too old for change here too.

 

Only remote manage a couple of my own PCs and a couple of my friends PCs. Also use AD on my Android phone.

 

Uninstalled AD and went back to TeamViewer.

 

Then a non tech friend needed help and only had AD installed.

 

Installed AD again on my PC and did not have any more problems with the AD Pro requirement.

 

Uninstalled TV and no more issues with AD.

 

Still don't know what happened.




MadEngineer
Get rid of those third party RAT programs. They’re the greatest of wet dreams for hackers, especially for lateral movement.

Oh but it’s just for home? No, find better ways such as Remote Desktop, Teams.




Gordy7
My friends only have Win 11 home.

 

I found this note:

 

Remote Desktop works only with Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise. Sorry, but the tool is not available on Windows 11 Home.

 

https://www.zdnet.com/article/how-to-use-microsoft-remote-desktop-on-a-windows-11-pc/




MadEngineer
kiruti
Why don't you just use Parsec?

Rickles
An organisation I help with uses AnyDesk, and yes we have often got those messages.

 

Since they are a volunteer/charity organisation I applied to AnyDesk (HQ is in Germany), to be on their 'white list', but that has been ignored by them.

 

What I have found is that if one uninstalls their current version of AnyDesk, then downloads the latest and installs that, then the counter starts all over again.

 

Seems that the Professional usage message is triggered if more than about 40 accesses per month. 

lurker
Had the same problem with Teamviewer, got restricted access due to "commercial use", switched to Google's Remote Desktop and never looked back

xpd

Rickles:

 

An organisation I help with uses AnyDesk, and yes we have often got those messages.

 

Since they are a volunteer/charity organisation I applied to AnyDesk (HQ is in Germany), to be on their 'white list', but that has been ignored by them.

 

 

Regardless of being a charity, you still need to purchase a license. You get it cheaper than standard pricing. We have just done this.

 

 




