Email hosting options
#315044 9-Jun-2024 17:55
Hi all,

 

Trying to "declutter" the various subscriptions I have!

I have Google Workspace for 2 users, and also MS365 Family to get use of Word, Excel etc. I've never really liked Google Docs, Sheets, etc. I sometimes use Drive, but not enough to justify needing 30GB of storage - other than Photos.

 

I also have my own custom domain with 1stDomains, and use Google Workspace to send/receive emails with my custom domain, as does the other Google workspace user. 

 

Seeing I already have MS365, is there any way to use Outlook365 to run my custom domain emails from there?

 

Questioning this now as paying for Google Workspace at about $40+ per month for 2 users, and comes with 30gb; MS365 Family (on special in November) has been about $120-$150/year. MS365 Family comes with 1TB per user. 

 

Are there cheaper options for email hosting? Requirement would be to have a decent app to work on both Android & iOS devices, as well as browser-based. 

 

Am I overlooking anything? Am I best to just stick with Google Workspace just for the sake of gmail being easy to use? What do others use, if they have MS365? 

 

 

nztim
  #3246575 9-Jun-2024 18:06
Running a custom domain requires business grade M365 licensing

Options are M365 family + Exchange Online P1 ($6 per mailbox per month)

Or M365 Business Standard $20.20 per user per month

The latter is probably outside tour price range




Dynamic
  #3246576 9-Jun-2024 18:09
A custom domain in 365 requires a business subscription (365 business basic, standard, or premium), unless I am greatly mistaken.  The cheapest option to combine with your M365 family subscription would be an Exchange Online Plan 1 license for each email user) at $78/year per user.

 

Compare Microsoft Exchange Online Plans Microsoft 365




Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #3246579 9-Jun-2024 18:13
nztim: Running a custom domain requires business grade M365 licensing

Options are M365 family + Exchange Online P1 ($6 per mailbox per month)

Or M365 Business Standard $20.20 per user per month

The latter is probably outside tour price range

 

@nztim Exchange Online Plan 1 is $6.50+GST p/m per user. Also thinking of switching to this from Workspace (with two users). Should compliment the Microsoft 365 Family plan a little better than Google Workspace (and be a little cheaper).




davidcole
  #3246589 9-Jun-2024 18:47
I’m on fastmail. Have 4 custom domains running.

2x users on 30gb plans. One of their basic. I believe is $130USD a year .

Has catch all functionality and masked email address. Affiliate code In signature.




rhy7s
  #3246643 9-Jun-2024 20:43
You could also consider https://mxroute.com/ (note storage is shared but the unlimited domains and accounts can be handy and you can divide the quota to fit your user requirements).

kiwirock
  #3246752 10-Jun-2024 02:16
1stDomains also do email hosting (typical SMTP/POP3/IMAP account access) and have their own webmail portal to access it via a browser.

 

I'm not sure what the webmail layout is like on mobile devices though.

 

I use OpenMail on my Android devices, a simple SMTP/POP3/IMAP client. I forget the name of the app it branched off from which is actually better.

 

I've since switched to Thunderbird for desktops because the email server is in house now (something I wouldn't recommend ever doing). But I never had issues with 1stDomains email hosting apart from very basic spam protection.

 

 

nztim
  #3246794 10-Jun-2024 08:36
Stu:

 

@nztim Exchange Online Plan 1 is $6.50+GST p/m per user. Also thinking of switching to this from Workspace (with two users). Should compliment the Microsoft 365 Family plan a little better than Google Workspace (and be a little cheaper).

 

 

Yup family gives you the cloud storage, just use the $6.5 for the exchange component (yes, I realized after posting I missed the 50c & GST)

 

 




nztim
  #3246795 10-Jun-2024 08:37
kiwirock:

 

1stDomains also do email hosting (typical SMTP/POP3/IMAP account access) and have their own webmail portal to access it via a browser.

 

 

POP3/IMAP are legacy protocols with no MFA support, I would avoid them these days




