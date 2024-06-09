Hi all,

Trying to "declutter" the various subscriptions I have!



I have Google Workspace for 2 users, and also MS365 Family to get use of Word, Excel etc. I've never really liked Google Docs, Sheets, etc. I sometimes use Drive, but not enough to justify needing 30GB of storage - other than Photos.

I also have my own custom domain with 1stDomains, and use Google Workspace to send/receive emails with my custom domain, as does the other Google workspace user.

Seeing I already have MS365, is there any way to use Outlook365 to run my custom domain emails from there?

Questioning this now as paying for Google Workspace at about $40+ per month for 2 users, and comes with 30gb; MS365 Family (on special in November) has been about $120-$150/year. MS365 Family comes with 1TB per user.

Are there cheaper options for email hosting? Requirement would be to have a decent app to work on both Android & iOS devices, as well as browser-based.

Am I overlooking anything? Am I best to just stick with Google Workspace just for the sake of gmail being easy to use? What do others use, if they have MS365?