quickymart:

Just noticed this a few days ago. When browsing to google.co.nz from Firefox, it reports results but says I'm located in South Korea (specifically, Seoul).

Yet using Chrome on the same machine reports it correctly as New Zealand.

Both browsers show my current IP address (a Spark one) when I browse there but it's very odd that the two browsers on the same machine would report different locations.

Browsing to Google Maps in Firefox takes me to hovering over Seoul; doing it from Chrome and I'm over Auckland (which is correct).

Note that I haven't changed anything recently, and I did try restarting both the machine and the router but to no avail; this seems to be a Firefox-specific issue.

Is there a setting or something that I'm missing somewhere? Google (the search engine) couldn't tell me much.

Can provide screenshots if required.