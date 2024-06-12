Hi team, looking for some advice.
My PC was working fine this morning, and windows 11 (23H2) (Ryzen 5600G, B550 MB) wanted to do an update, so I clicked to restart, as you do.
When it rebooted, the PC hard froze on the bootup screen after a half turn of the boot logo. No response from Caps lock on the keyboard. Left it for 10 minutes with no change. After a couple of hard resets I got "Preparing Automatic Repair" for about 2 seconds before the PC rebooted.
Long story short, The PC will not boot any media that I've tried. Here's a list of troubleshooting tasks I've undertaken:
- Created Win 11 USB boot media (freezes at same point in boot sequence)
- Created Rescatux boot media (Loads Grub interface, can choose boot options, default boot gives a few kernel messages then reboots. Failsafe mode spits out a bunch more kernel messages, then hard freezes)
- Checked that BIOS was displaying RAM and SSDs correctly
- Removed m2 and SATA SSDs
- Removed GPU (CPU has built in graphics)
- Removed all peripherals except fans and case buttons (incl. Front Audio, front USB 3.2 and Front USB2)
- Reseated RAM
- Tried two RAM sticks individually
- Tried different RAM slots
- Checked seating of PSU cables.
- Updated BIOS using Q-flash (succesfully)
- Reset CMOS
- loaded optimised defaults
No improvement. Same symptoms.
Given that I have the same problem booting from the SSD, USB windows media and USB linux rescue disk, this points towards a hardware fault, rather than software.
AFAICT, I'm down to CPU, Mobo and PSU.
Are there any troubleshooting tips that I've missed? I could reseat and redo thermal paste on CPU, but I don't have another PSU or mobo to try, so it's a bit tricky to narrow down any other potential hardware problems.
Hardware:
Gigagbyte B550 Aorus Elite AX v2 mobo
32GB G-Skill RAM (2x16)
Ryzen 5600G APU
Cooler Master 750w modular PSU