PC won't boot after Windows 11 update
rorzer

Geek
#315084 12-Jun-2024 13:28
Hi team, looking for some advice.

 

My PC was working fine this morning, and windows 11 (23H2) (Ryzen 5600G, B550 MB) wanted to do an update, so I clicked to restart, as you do.

 

When it rebooted, the PC hard froze on the bootup screen after a half turn of the boot logo. No response from Caps lock on the keyboard. Left it for 10 minutes with no change. After a couple of hard resets I got "Preparing Automatic Repair" for about 2 seconds before the PC rebooted.

 

 

 

Long story short, The PC will not boot any media that I've tried.  Here's a list of troubleshooting tasks I've undertaken:

 

  • Created Win 11 USB boot media (freezes at same point in boot sequence)
  • Created Rescatux boot media (Loads Grub interface, can choose boot options, default boot gives a few kernel messages then reboots. Failsafe mode spits out a bunch more kernel messages, then hard freezes)
  • Checked that BIOS was displaying RAM and SSDs correctly
  • Removed m2 and SATA SSDs
  • Removed GPU (CPU has built in graphics)
  • Removed all peripherals except fans and case buttons (incl. Front Audio, front USB 3.2 and Front USB2)
  • Reseated RAM
  • Tried two RAM sticks individually
  • Tried different RAM slots
  • Checked seating of PSU cables.
  • Updated BIOS using Q-flash (succesfully)
  • Reset CMOS
  • loaded optimised defaults

No improvement. Same symptoms.

 

Given that I have the same problem booting from the SSD, USB windows media and USB linux rescue disk, this points towards a hardware fault, rather than software.

 

AFAICT, I'm down to CPU, Mobo and PSU.

 

 

 

Are there any troubleshooting tips that I've missed? I could reseat and redo thermal paste on CPU, but I don't have another PSU or mobo to try, so it's a bit tricky to narrow down any other potential hardware problems.

 

 

 

Hardware:

 

Gigagbyte B550 Aorus Elite AX v2 mobo

 

32GB G-Skill RAM (2x16)

 

Ryzen 5600G APU

 

Cooler Master 750w modular PSU

cddt
Uber Geek
  #3247873 12-Jun-2024 13:33
Created Rescatux boot media (Loads Grub interface, can choose boot options, default boot gives a few kernel messages then reboots. Failsafe mode spits out a bunch more kernel messages, then hard freezes)

 

 

 

I would be interested in those messages, since they can often point to the issue. 




rorzer

Geek
  #3247883 12-Jun-2024 13:57
Hi, I'm not sure how to get a log file when the PC crashes during boot, So I've attached images from my phone, sorry.

 

 

 

The photo is from the default boot, and the slow-mo video is from the failsafe boot.

 

 

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/xWVhECXEQnwTtAb69

rorzer

11 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3247893 12-Jun-2024 15:01
Send private message

Update: after leaving Rescatux "Failsafe" boot running for 45 minutes+ I got new messages.

 

 

 

Unfortunately, still no action from the ketboard or USB peripherals, and upon loading up the USB drive there is no "boot.log" recorded on the filesystem anywhere.

 

 

 



cddt
Uber Geek
  #3248060 12-Jun-2024 16:17
Ok from the screenshots, "Rescatux" has a very old kernel which won't have hardware support for your Ryzen 5600G processor. 

 

 

 

I would recommend creating a live USB of a mainstream and recent linux distro (e.g. Ubuntu or Fedora) and trying to boot with that to see if that could possibly eliminate a hardware error. 




rorzer

Geek
  #3248109 12-Jun-2024 16:27
Thanks, I'll give it a shot

rorzer

Geek
  #3248130 12-Jun-2024 17:42
Tried a live USB of the latest Ubuntu LTS. Same boot loop as windows. Ater selecting an option in Grub, screen goes blank for ~5 seconds and then PC reboots.

1024kb
Uber Geek
  #3249361 15-Jun-2024 12:58
XMP - although that's Intel terminology, EXPO is the reference for AMD & might be used on your Gigabyte board. The Extreme Memory Profile settings, switch it off & try again. Seems to be a persistent problem occuring in 450, 550 & 650 boards affecting even tier-one manufacturers.

 
 
 
 

rorzer

Geek
  #3249461 15-Jun-2024 20:33
Would xmp/ expo start playing up after 2 years of no problems?

I borrowed a system with the same CPU to do some testing. My CPU exhibited the same symptoms in the borrowed system, and the borrowed CPU boots fine in my system. Going by that, I believe that I have a hardware fault with my CPU. I've started a warranty claim.

Thanks for your help, team

