Hi team, looking for some advice.

My PC was working fine this morning, and windows 11 (23H2) (Ryzen 5600G, B550 MB) wanted to do an update, so I clicked to restart, as you do.

When it rebooted, the PC hard froze on the bootup screen after a half turn of the boot logo. No response from Caps lock on the keyboard. Left it for 10 minutes with no change. After a couple of hard resets I got "Preparing Automatic Repair" for about 2 seconds before the PC rebooted.

Long story short, The PC will not boot any media that I've tried. Here's a list of troubleshooting tasks I've undertaken:

Created Win 11 USB boot media (freezes at same point in boot sequence)

Created Rescatux boot media (Loads Grub interface, can choose boot options, default boot gives a few kernel messages then reboots. Failsafe mode spits out a bunch more kernel messages, then hard freezes)

Checked that BIOS was displaying RAM and SSDs correctly

Removed m2 and SATA SSDs

Removed GPU (CPU has built in graphics)

Removed all peripherals except fans and case buttons (incl. Front Audio, front USB 3.2 and Front USB2)

Reseated RAM

Tried two RAM sticks individually

Tried different RAM slots

Checked seating of PSU cables.

Updated BIOS using Q-flash (succesfully)

Reset CMOS

loaded optimised defaults

No improvement. Same symptoms.

Given that I have the same problem booting from the SSD, USB windows media and USB linux rescue disk, this points towards a hardware fault, rather than software.

AFAICT, I'm down to CPU, Mobo and PSU.

Are there any troubleshooting tips that I've missed? I could reseat and redo thermal paste on CPU, but I don't have another PSU or mobo to try, so it's a bit tricky to narrow down any other potential hardware problems.

Hardware:

Gigagbyte B550 Aorus Elite AX v2 mobo

32GB G-Skill RAM (2x16)

Ryzen 5600G APU

Cooler Master 750w modular PSU