Firefox 127.0 macOS 10.15.7

NZ Herald Premium user

I have my default zoom at 133%. For all of this year I have had to readjust this down to 80% for viewing the NZ Herald front page.

zoom 80%

zoom 90%

Now this only happens on the front page, all other pages adjust as they should. When I first noticed it, I emailed them but no reply or fix. Two days ago I online chatted with someone and I sent the above two shots via their chat and they also ask that I email them as well. Still no reply or fix.

Note I have tested this in a neutral unmodified Firefox via the Troubleshoot mode.

Note this does not happen in Safari. I do not have any other browsers to test on.

Very frustrating.