Printing Issue from Chrome Browser & Windows 11
I provide part-time support for a local charitable trust & have encountered a really weird issue where, for two users only, when attempting to print to a Toshiba multifunction (e-STUDIO3515AC) printer from Google Chrome, only the top left 25% of each page is being printed. This applies to Google Doc, web pages - anything from Chrome 

 

Both running Windows 11 23H2 22631.3737 on Microsoft Surface laptops and Chrome version 126.0.6478.115. I've just updated the Chrome versions to that to see if that helped - it didn't.

 

The bizarre thing is that with the exception of the Chrome version, others running the same configuration are printing to the Toshiba multifunction printer without any issue.

 

Using Microsoft Edge with the same source documents/pages works just fine.

 

Any suggestions as to what else to look for?

You might already know Edge usually remains one major version behind Chrome or appears to. If Edge begins to have the same problem.

I could also suggest trying some non-default settings when you print from chrome just to see if there is any influence.

If you're lucky there's sometimes a print to pdf driver installed. That might provide additional data.



Reporting back on this. Weirdly disabling graphics acceleration (Settings / System / Use graphics acceleration when available) fixed this. I'm not sure I understand why?

