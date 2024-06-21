I provide part-time support for a local charitable trust & have encountered a really weird issue where, for two users only, when attempting to print to a Toshiba multifunction (e-STUDIO3515AC) printer from Google Chrome, only the top left 25% of each page is being printed. This applies to Google Doc, web pages - anything from Chrome

Both running Windows 11 23H2 22631.3737 on Microsoft Surface laptops and Chrome version 126.0.6478.115. I've just updated the Chrome versions to that to see if that helped - it didn't.

The bizarre thing is that with the exception of the Chrome version, others running the same configuration are printing to the Toshiba multifunction printer without any issue.

Using Microsoft Edge with the same source documents/pages works just fine.

Any suggestions as to what else to look for?