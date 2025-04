I currently have Logitech Z4 speaker system.

It works well, just takes up too much space.

And I'm going to completely redesign my workstation, and there is going to be less space for speakers.

I've been considering a soundbar, but do they work ok with pcs or just for tellys?

Can you plug headphones into them if you dont want to be a noisy nuisance? (I share the office with Himself).

I dont game anymore, but I've not gone deaf yet, so nice crisp clear audio can still be appreciated.