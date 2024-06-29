Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Looking for help re power cables for new GPU
AndyA

#315282 29-Jun-2024 13:58
Hi Guys, looking for a steer, I have just acquired a new (2nd hand) Graphics card ( GIGABYTE GTX 980Ti - G1) to compliment my bigger new (2nd hand) screen ( that requires a display port connection)
My current setup has an 8-pin PCI cable running from my PSU to a 6-pin into the other end (graphics card) My new one requires 2x8-pin cables. My PSU is fairly old but grunty (600W) Silverstone ST60F-P with plenty of connections.
It seems difficult to get two new 8-pin cables to just attach to my GPU, I'm chasing the laser pen on the internet re trying to see if it's okay to use a 6-pin to 8-pin adapter, some say fine, others don't. just having a bit of difficulty sourcing a proper cable.

 

I'll put up a few pics for clarity, just want to get the thing up & running :-)
Thanks in advance
Cheers
Andy

gbwelly
  #3254467 29-Jun-2024 15:12
People who like to do things the right way will probably have conniptions, but if you are in a hurry there are these:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/4781299838

 

 

 

I believe you can get a pair of correct 8 pin cables for your PSU longer term:

 

https://www.silverstonetek.com/upload/goods_cable_define/st60f-p-cable-define.pdf

 

 

 

 

 

Or you could get a 6 pin to 8 pin adapter for one port on the card
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/cases-power-supplies/power-supplies/listing/4784687993

 

and one of these for the second port:
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/cases-power-supplies/power-supplies/listing/4775449577

 

 







 
 
 
 

AndyA

  #3254470 29-Jun-2024 15:28
Hi, Thanks for getting back, yes I've been circling the TM extensions (I'd need two)
I also had a look at the Silverstone site, I found this:
https://www.silverstonetek.com/en/product/info/power-supplies/PP06BE-PC235/

The site lists distributors (quite a few) but none seem to stock it :-(

I may get the TM ones in the interim and continue to try and source a proper modular cable (I was just looking for a wee bit of assurance that the adapters may do the trick without burning the house down :-)

I was looking at a computer recycling place over in the Hutt, (https://recyclingforcharity.co.nz/) I don't know how long these cables have been around, I'm on a steep learning curve regarding PSUs and graphic cards :-)

Thanks again for responding though

Cheers, Andy.

## Just tried to edit the post as the links don't seem to be active :-(

And these are the 'where to buy' sites, just have not had any luck yet...
https://www.silverstonetek.com/en/where-to-buy/c_new

AndyA

  #3254559 29-Jun-2024 19:31
Just a quick update, after going cross-eyed on the web for most of the day, sourced them via Amazon (proper Silverstone ones)

Thanks for the advice though.

 

 

 

Cheers
Andy.

