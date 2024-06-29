Hi Guys, looking for a steer, I have just acquired a new (2nd hand) Graphics card ( GIGABYTE GTX 980Ti - G1) to compliment my bigger new (2nd hand) screen ( that requires a display port connection)

My current setup has an 8-pin PCI cable running from my PSU to a 6-pin into the other end (graphics card) My new one requires 2x8-pin cables. My PSU is fairly old but grunty (600W) Silverstone ST60F-P with plenty of connections.

It seems difficult to get two new 8-pin cables to just attach to my GPU, I'm chasing the laser pen on the internet re trying to see if it's okay to use a 6-pin to 8-pin adapter, some say fine, others don't. just having a bit of difficulty sourcing a proper cable.

I'll put up a few pics for clarity, just want to get the thing up & running :-)

Thanks in advance

Cheers

Andy



