kiwifidget:

I find myself between a rock and hard place, or more specifically a wall outlet and a bookcase.

The wall outlet being behind the bookcase, and after 14 years I now need to plug something in there.

Most extension cords or powerboards I've seen, the cord sticks out of the plug perpendicular to the wall.

I've have seen extension cords with the tap-on/piggy back plug where the cable sticks out parallel to the wall.

But even these are too fat.

Before I start to seriously contemplate cutting a hole in the back of the bookcase (relocating the bookcase is even more problematic) are there even slimmerer plugs out there?