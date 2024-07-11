Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best powerplug for behind a bookcase?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315387 11-Jul-2024 07:56
I find myself between a rock and hard place, or more specifically a wall outlet and a bookcase.

 

The wall outlet being behind the bookcase, and after 14 years I now need to plug something in there.

 

Most extension cords or powerboards I've seen, the cord sticks out of the plug perpendicular to the wall.

 

 

I've have seen extension cords with the tap-on/piggy back plug where the cable sticks out parallel to the wall.

 

 

But even these are too fat.

 

Before I start to seriously contemplate cutting a hole in the back of the bookcase (relocating the bookcase is even more problematic) are there even slimmerer plugs out there?

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 1 | 2
sidefx
3700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3258291 11-Jul-2024 08:03
From a previous thread:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=293200 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/hpm-side-entry-plug-10amp-240v-white/p/106258 




Stu

Stu
Hammered
8197 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258292 11-Jul-2024 08:05
Are you after just the plug, or an extension lead/plug board? Is this any better? https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hpm-10-amp-top-side-entry-plug_p0123583




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258294 11-Jul-2024 08:25
Extension cord or plug-board will do.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



Stu

Stu
Hammered
8197 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258295 11-Jul-2024 08:33
There are definately thinner right angle options available that don't have the pass-through socket on the back. Duck down to Mega (from memory you're in a place that only has a Mega) and have a look (or Bunnings if you're going to be near one).




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258296 11-Jul-2024 08:48
Yep, In Pukekohe we have a Mega, but our Bunnings is Trade so they dont stock anything remotely useful to me.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

johno1234
2569 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258348 11-Jul-2024 09:08
Other options to consider:

 

a) If the wall cavity allows it, replace the power outlet with a recessed one:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SCBDNX1002/Dynamix-AV-RPS03-Recessed-Wall-Box-with-2-x-Amdex?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw4ri0BhAvEiwA8oo6Fy5pSJKNK4e5radA0Dl6dkdrHePQaxUvGjlPL54jh4LNva79xx2I-xoCLQwQAvD_BwE

 

b) move the power outlet along the wall past the bookshelf. It will forever be a pain behind there and moving/adding an outlet along the same wall is usually not difficult.

NightStalker
306 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258383 11-Jul-2024 11:05
maybe a HPM powerboard might work.
Ive got this one.  The plug is about 2.3cm.

 

I imagine the rest of the HPM range is similar.



Senecio
2647 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258391 11-Jul-2024 11:46
sidefx:

 


https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/hpm-side-entry-plug-10amp-240v-white/p/106258 

 

 

This is the answer, you won't find a slimmer plug. Just buy whatever powerboard you want to use and chop off the plug and replace it with one of these.

JimmyH
2886 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258404 11-Jul-2024 12:04
I have had similar issues.

 

In one case, I gave up and cut a wall-outlet sized hole in the back of the bookcase (it wasn't an expensive bookcase).

 

In another case, I had a sparky run capping along the skirting board (which was behind bookcases anyway) and position a new wall outlet beside the bookcase that was wired to the old one.

 

Both worked.

richms
27871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258407 11-Jul-2024 12:08
johno1234:

 

Other options to consider:

 

a) If the wall cavity allows it, replace the power outlet with a recessed one:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SCBDNX1002/Dynamix-AV-RPS03-Recessed-Wall-Box-with-2-x-Amdex?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw4ri0BhAvEiwA8oo6Fy5pSJKNK4e5radA0Dl6dkdrHePQaxUvGjlPL54jh4LNva79xx2I-xoCLQwQAvD_BwE

 

b) move the power outlet along the wall past the bookshelf. It will forever be a pain behind there and moving/adding an outlet along the same wall is usually not difficult.

 

 

I have used this one for behind a workbench

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETADX1022/Dynamix-AV-RPS01-Recessed-Single-Power-Outlet

 

No switch on it if that matters to you.

 

It went into the clip that the old double one was on fine, but I had to open the hole in the gib up a little more. Can revert to a normal double easily, whereas the other one is large and means its permanent or a hassle to repair the wall to go back later.




Richard rich.ms

Gordy7
1866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258453 11-Jul-2024 14:04
Cut a hole in the back of the bookcase to allow access to the socket.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

reven
3729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3258487 11-Jul-2024 15:29
kiwifidget:

 

Yep, In Pukekohe we have a Mega, but our Bunnings is Trade so they dont stock anything remotely useful to me.

 

 

Do a shortish drive to Takanini.   Bunnings Takanini has heaps of cheap quite flat powerboards.   I also have had this problem, but mostly with power sockets behind TVs.  Bunnings have the best options I've found so far.

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258588 12-Jul-2024 08:40
I have a UPS with an integrated power cord. Is it safe to replace the plug on that?

 

Or best to plug the UPS into whatever cord/board I plug in behind the bookcase? 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

MadEngineer
4185 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3259537 14-Jul-2024 22:20
If you have to ask, no.

But yes if you’re replacing it with one of the same rating, except the cord needs to be at the same length.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

gzt

gzt
16814 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3259543 14-Jul-2024 23:08
kiwifidget: Or best to plug the UPS into whatever cord/board I plug in behind the bookcase?

It really is best to avoid multi-boards and extensions for anything full time on like a UPS is. Even if it's relatively low power. Imo if it's worth having a UPS it's worth getting a power point installed for it.

 1 | 2
