The Last Power Event is "AC utility power too high, use battery power at date+time".

I'm no expert, but 1,824,680 over voltage events in the last 24 weeks seems a tad excessive.

73,630 in the last week - 303,620 in the last 4 weeks, 931,319 in the last 12 weeks.

Seems to be a consistent issue.

What remedial action should I be taking? If any.