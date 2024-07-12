I've seen WaterPanther mentioned here a few times, and have had a squiz at their website.
Their products seem very server/platform specific.
What hard drives are they offering that would suit a Synology DS1621+?
I'm after 3 * 10/12TB drives.
they are relabled drives from other manufactures, they could also be drives that didnt make the cut with the OEM for small manufacturing defects.
Personally if you value the data going on them spend the extra and get WD, Seagate or toshiba drives.