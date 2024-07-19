Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315465 19-Jul-2024 11:44
For over 30 years this has been my place of worship...

 

 

 

 

The right rear caster fell off sometime during the late cretaceous period and was replaced with a small wooden box to hold that corner up.

 

Himself modified the upper right area to remove the shelving so I could put a second monitor up.

 

I can no longer contort myself to access the rear of the computer, and due to missing caster it's very difficult to move the entire desk out from the wall.

 

Despite appearances, I have not been doing lines on the desktop, that's a crushed panadol.

 

So last week I bit the bullet and ordered myself a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk.

 

After all, I'm worth it!

 

 

Assembly was easy.

 

The desk is heavy, so I did need some help from Himself.

 

The PC mount holds pcs that are between 354-543mm high.

 

Mine is only 312mm, but a wee block of wood sorted that out.

 

I did not realise my pc has glowy lights inside, even when it's shutdown.

 

Cable management is good, but not quite as easy-peasy as they make out on the website.

 

In hindsight, I would have left the monitor riser off until I had all the cables insitu.

 

I definitely recommend.




cddt
1411 posts

Uber Geek


  #3261429 19-Jul-2024 13:32
Looks amazing. 




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13657 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3261430 19-Jul-2024 13:33
Got me a new desk (and monitor) in past week as well :) $40 for desk second hand :D

 

Image




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3261434 19-Jul-2024 13:36
@xpd you saved a lot more money than I did!




gzt

gzt
16821 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#3261613 19-Jul-2024 21:16
That is super-nice. Is it electric height?

You've reminded me.. I intended to make a carriage for my system and forgot all about it. That's because I got a new desk.. and shifted the tower I'd been kicking..

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3261621 19-Jul-2024 21:41
@gzt it is electric, height adjustable. The motion is buttery smooth, and very quiet. 




DAllen
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3265163 27-Jul-2024 15:37
Your setup looks great!

 

 

 

I'm feeling a bit tempted by this desk myself.  I've read mentions of some wobbling though - does it feel stable enough on the carpet?

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265178 27-Jul-2024 16:43
DAllen:

 

Your setup looks great!

 

 

 

I'm feeling a bit tempted by this desk myself.  I've read mentions of some wobbling though - does it feel stable enough on the carpet?

 

 

It's on carpet here and I cant budge it. Its a stable table.

 

Having said that, I'm not the strongest person around, there are very few jam jars I can open all by myself.




DAllen
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3265183 27-Jul-2024 17:13
kiwifidget:

 

It's on carpet here and I cant budge it. Its a stable table.

 

Having said that, I'm not the strongest person around, there are very few jam jars I can open all by myself.

 

 

 

 

Sounds good.  Maybe people with monitor arms notice it a bit more.

 

Anyway congratulations on the new desk and enjoy 😊

ANglEAUT
2273 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265259 27-Jul-2024 19:20
kiwifidget: ... So last week I bit the bullet and ordered myself a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk. ...

 

Very nice. That currently is my dream desk ... 💭

 

 

 

 

 

DAllen: Sounds good.  Maybe people with monitor arms notice it a bit more. ...

 

The legs on there look very much like standard electric desk legs that I've seen used. With the cable tray & I-beam mounting, my desk with monitor arms does not wobble sideways at all.




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3300 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265281 27-Jul-2024 20:38
Order fulfilment was snappy too.

 

Order placed Monday morning, and desk delivered Wednesday morning.

 

Mainfreight even rang me about 30 minutes before delivery to check I was home.




jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3265284 27-Jul-2024 20:51
kiwifidget:

 

Despite appearances, I have not been doing lines on the desktop, that's a crushed panadol.

 

 

They all say that! 😀

 

Very nice desk though.

dfnt
1501 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265330 27-Jul-2024 22:52
Nice, I've been eyeing up the Magnus Pro XL but just haven't been able to commit

