For over 30 years this has been my place of worship...

The right rear caster fell off sometime during the late cretaceous period and was replaced with a small wooden box to hold that corner up.

Himself modified the upper right area to remove the shelving so I could put a second monitor up.

I can no longer contort myself to access the rear of the computer, and due to missing caster it's very difficult to move the entire desk out from the wall.

Despite appearances, I have not been doing lines on the desktop, that's a crushed panadol.

So last week I bit the bullet and ordered myself a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk.

After all, I'm worth it!

Assembly was easy.

The desk is heavy, so I did need some help from Himself.

The PC mount holds pcs that are between 354-543mm high.

Mine is only 312mm, but a wee block of wood sorted that out.

I did not realise my pc has glowy lights inside, even when it's shutdown.

Cable management is good, but not quite as easy-peasy as they make out on the website.

In hindsight, I would have left the monitor riser off until I had all the cables insitu.

I definitely recommend.