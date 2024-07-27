Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New gaming PC (RX6800xt) video crashing
Hi everyone.
My son just built his first gaming PC.
He keeps getting the display black screening like the display port has gone out.
System is....
MSI pro b760 wifi
Intel i5 12400
Corsair vengeance lpx 32gig
Crucial p3plus 2tb M2
Graphic card -XFX speedster swift 319 Radeon Rx 6800 16gb
Corsair RM750e psu

I've seen lots of different "fixes" from undervolting to firmware rollbacks and MPO turn off, and finally DDU (whatever that is)

And finally I'm not 100% on the PSU connections to the GPU...its modular and I'm assuming it 2 rails but the sockets aren't labelled as such so not sure I I should be using the two top sockets or side to side or what to spread the load.

Any help on getting this fkn expensive paper weight working?google has hundreds of 6800 crashing issues but no real answers.

it's a AMD issue

 

find a firmware version that's the most stable

 

or buy Nvidia

 
 
 
 

Not its not an AMD thing. More than likely a driver conflict. Windows updates likes to install old drivers over new ones on fresh installs.

 

Definitely try DDU first. Very easy to follow guide Here

 

https://www.wagnardsoft.com/content/Download-Display-Driver-Uninstaller-DDU-18079

 

Also grab the latest AMD drivers Adrenalin 24.7.1 (WHQL Recommended) and have ready to go after DDU.

 

https://www.amd.com/en/support/download/drivers.html

 

 

 

Power supply does not matter which ports on the PSU as long as you run 2 separate cables. That one has 1x 12v rail.

 

The only other thing to check is temperatures when stress testing monitor with HWMonitor. On my 6800xt the hot spot is around 85-90c and GPU max is about 75c. Also consumes around 300w.

Batman:

 

it's a AMD issue

 

find a firmware version that's the most stable

 

or buy Nvidia

 

 

where is your evidence to back this?

 

you have overlooked even the most basic of faultfinding



It sounds a bit random but have you tried another different DisplayPort/HDMI cable and or another output port in the GPU?

 

I have had a couple of issues in the past, where the problem was the cable/monitor issue connection issue.

 

*Edit*

 

I have owned a 6600XT and currently own a 7900XTX.
AMD can have driver issues but from what I have encountered it is usually crash to desktop, rather than lose connection to display.

I’m assuming you’ve tried the undervolting, MPO and driver rollback? Drivers as far back as 23.11.1?

If you’ve singled out the GPU then send it back as faulty.

Thanks for the suggestions.
Driver is 24.7.1 downloaded from amd site.
I read that amd software can overclock the GPU even at default settings...
Default adrenaline Max speed was set to 2250Mhz
And by looking online the specs says clock frequency should be 1815mhz and "boost clock speed " around 2000...
So I've set max clock speed to 1850 and had the offending game open for about 3 hours with no crashing. Clock speed seems to be hovering around 1788Mhz...
Not sure if I should set max clock speed up to the "boost speed" of 2000mhz?
Some sites say 2105?

I would first check Windows Event Viewer/Administrative Events for any logs.

 

When does this occur?

 

 



Boost speeds are opportunistic, it will go faster if it less hot and has power headroom. The speeds listed as default don’t really matter.

If you can spot the temperatures while it’s running then that will let you know if it’s hitting a wall anywhere. People recommend undervolting to avoid it hitting the hot zone.

If it’s running stable at slower clocks then it is either not getting enough voltage, or it’s overheating. Given how the top recommendation is to lower volts, stock voltage should be fine for 2.2GHz.

Historically certain AMD GPU's have been prone to TDR errors which manifest as black screens (often mentioned in the driver release notes).

 

Bumping up the voltage could sometimes fix this issue.

 

 

 

As for the OP's case it's hard to say without more information.

I mention temperatures first and foremost because recent AMD gpu’s have had issues with their vapour chamber coolers and/or bad contact causing high tjunction readings.

If temperatures readings are fine in hwinfo then raising the voltage a smidge is good to test. Otherwise it would be knocking the core clock down a little by 50-100MHz, @floydie give that a try. -200 to -400MHz is a bit too much performance loss for a brand new card.

