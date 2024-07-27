Hi everyone.
My son just built his first gaming PC.
He keeps getting the display black screening like the display port has gone out.
System is....
MSI pro b760 wifi
Intel i5 12400
Corsair vengeance lpx 32gig
Crucial p3plus 2tb M2
Graphic card -XFX speedster swift 319 Radeon Rx 6800 16gb
Corsair RM750e psu
I've seen lots of different "fixes" from undervolting to firmware rollbacks and MPO turn off, and finally DDU (whatever that is)
And finally I'm not 100% on the PSU connections to the GPU...its modular and I'm assuming it 2 rails but the sockets aren't labelled as such so not sure I I should be using the two top sockets or side to side or what to spread the load.
Any help on getting this fkn expensive paper weight working?google has hundreds of 6800 crashing issues but no real answers.