Not its not an AMD thing. More than likely a driver conflict. Windows updates likes to install old drivers over new ones on fresh installs.

Definitely try DDU first. Very easy to follow guide Here

https://www.wagnardsoft.com/content/Download-Display-Driver-Uninstaller-DDU-18079

Also grab the latest AMD drivers Adrenalin 24.7.1 (WHQL Recommended) and have ready to go after DDU.

https://www.amd.com/en/support/download/drivers.html

Power supply does not matter which ports on the PSU as long as you run 2 separate cables. That one has 1x 12v rail.

The only other thing to check is temperatures when stress testing monitor with HWMonitor. On my 6800xt the hot spot is around 85-90c and GPU max is about 75c. Also consumes around 300w.