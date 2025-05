gzjdoe: I'm starting a new home server and I'm keen to save some money and get a refurb PC instead of building a new one. Does anyone know what retailers (PBTech is where I am planning to go) do when reselling a PC? Do they only perform basic hardware checks on the computer or do they at least replace the SSD?

Not to blow my own horn, but i work at NZLW (NZ Laptop Wholesale).

Re the question of what we do when reselling PCs and Laptops.

In short:

we test that they are in complete working order.

In long:

We work with lease companies and larger businesses and take back ex-lease units. these are generally 2 - 3 years old business grade machines (very different from consumer units), so heaps of life left in them.

If there are any issues with the hardware, it is in our own interest to identify these for the decommissioning report we submit the lease company because then the original leaser get charged for the fault, otherwise we have to warrant the unit down the track.

Based on this, you can be assured the units we sell, we have full confidence in.

Here is a post about our process and how we have automated as much as posable, to eliminate human error.

https://nzlw.co.nz/2024/10/11/why-you-can-trust-our-process-how-we-handle-ex-lease-computers/

i realize this is kinda salesy, but it is a direct answer to a direct question... and my company was mentioned.

Im not trying to break any rules here