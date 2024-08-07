Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingBest affordable KVM switch/hub options for laptop & PC with single monitor
jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#315694 7-Aug-2024 15:13
Send private message

My 16 YO son’s looking to go to the dark side and purchase a MacBook Air M2 after his Asus laptop stopped charging (the charging socket seems to have died after becoming increasingly erratic). As he won’t be able do play some of his current games on the MacBook (eg Valorant), his plan is to purchase a desktop gaming PC for that. 

 

So can I please ask for suggestions to connect both laptop and desktop to the same peripherals? We’re talking at least the keyboard, mouse and (single) monitor. I’ve read a few relevant threads here on GZ and the main options seem to be:

 

  • a KVM switch with one of its inputs being USB-C, which would allow active switching between the two (such as this one, though at 65w for the laptop I don’t think that’ll fast charge the MacBook)
  • a more basic switch that doesn’t include video, but relies on the monitor to pick up the active input (though, noting the MB Air doesn’t have an HDMI port, I assume this would also need to be managed separately somehow?)
  • A hub that he manually plugs into the relevant device (but I assume this is more convoluted if not unfeasible)

He’ll be looking to do this on the cheap, or at least as affordably as possible - what are his best options? Ideally this will be simple to use, and also preferably include PD charging of the laptop. If a KVM switch such as this Anker one is on the right track, are there cheaper but still decent enough alternatives that people would recommend?

 

TIA for any ideas.

Create new topic
mentalinc
3247 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3269099 7-Aug-2024 15:43
Send private message

I thought mac were very fusy about output to screens?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



Kookoo
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3269136 7-Aug-2024 16:22
Send private message

Have you thought of getting an integrated monitor/KVM switch? I upgraded my monitor last year and got an MSI md272p. It comes with a built in KVM that can be controlled through software or buttons on the display. Home PC is connected via DP/USB, work laptop is connected via usb-c. Keyboard/mouse and webcam are all plugged into the USB ports on the display. The screen and peripherals switch automatically once you connect the laptop. Manual switching is also possible but is a bit clunky.

 

Alternatively, I have a USB3.0 switch from AliExpress that I'd been using before I bought the new monitor. It's a really basic button-push switch with one USB3.0 port on one side and 2 on the other. Worked well for me for the keyboard/mouse. It's yours if you want it - just cover the shipping cost.




Hello, Ground!

jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3269409 8-Aug-2024 09:38
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

I thought mac were very fusy about output to screens?

 

 

That could be the case, but many devices I've looked at claim to be Macbook compatible (including this KVM switch). That's why I'm keen on feedback and specific recommendations...



jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3269411 8-Aug-2024 09:40
Send private message

Kookoo:

 

Have you thought of getting an integrated monitor/KVM switch? I upgraded my monitor last year and got an MSI md272p. It comes with a built in KVM that can be controlled through software or buttons on the display. Home PC is connected via DP/USB, work laptop is connected via usb-c. Keyboard/mouse and webcam are all plugged into the USB ports on the display. The screen and peripherals switch automatically once you connect the laptop. Manual switching is also possible but is a bit clunky.

 

Alternatively, I have a USB3.0 switch from AliExpress that I'd been using before I bought the new monitor. It's a really basic button-push switch with one USB3.0 port on one side and 2 on the other. Worked well for me for the keyboard/mouse. It's yours if you want it - just cover the shipping cost.

 

 

Thanks for the offer of the switch; I'll run it past my son and let you know if he's keen as that could give him the basic functionality.

 

As for a switch integrated into the monitor: nice idea but he's happy with his current monitor at the moment, and as he's needing to self-fund this I don't think he'll be looking to replace his. Looks really convenient, though!

jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3269664 9-Aug-2024 08:57
Send private message

A Friday bump to see if anyone can offer further advice/suggestions.

 

How would this Anker switch fare? https://www.amazon.com/Anker-Supports-Magnetic-One-Click-Included/dp/B0CS3H4TCL/ At $167 it's a bit more affordable than the one I linked to in the first post but only works with one external screen (and he's talked of wanting to get a second screen at some point). So ideally I'm looking for one that manages two screens.

 

Thanks!

timmmay
20598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269763 9-Aug-2024 10:44
Send private message

Do you need a monitor switch? I use a simple UGreen USB switch for keyboard / mouse dongle / USB sound card, the monitor selects whichever input is active - PC on HDMI and work PC on DisplayPort. You would need a different USB switch from me that does USB 3 so I won't link to the one I use.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 ReviewÂ 
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright