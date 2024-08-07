jonathan18

My 16 YO son’s looking to go to the dark side and purchase a MacBook Air M2 after his Asus laptop stopped charging (the charging socket seems to have died after becoming increasingly erratic). As he won’t be able do play some of his current games on the MacBook (eg Valorant), his plan is to purchase a desktop gaming PC for that.

So can I please ask for suggestions to connect both laptop and desktop to the same peripherals? We’re talking at least the keyboard, mouse and (single) monitor. I’ve read a few relevant threads here on GZ and the main options seem to be:

a KVM switch with one of its inputs being USB-C, which would allow active switching between the two (such as this one, though at 65w for the laptop I don’t think that’ll fast charge the MacBook)

a more basic switch that doesn’t include video, but relies on the monitor to pick up the active input (though, noting the MB Air doesn’t have an HDMI port, I assume this would also need to be managed separately somehow?)

A hub that he manually plugs into the relevant device (but I assume this is more convoluted if not unfeasible)

He’ll be looking to do this on the cheap, or at least as affordably as possible - what are his best options? Ideally this will be simple to use, and also preferably include PD charging of the laptop. If a KVM switch such as this Anker one is on the right track, are there cheaper but still decent enough alternatives that people would recommend?

TIA for any ideas.