ForumsDesktop computingOld-ish (used) PC parts available
I recently rebuilt my desktop PC, replacing basically everything except the drives and the case. Before I send the old parts off to e-waste I thought I'd see if they could be of use to anyone.

 

I've got:

 

Corsair CX430M power supply

 

GeForce GTX750 graphics card

 

TP-Link N900 Dual band wifi adaptor (PCI Express)

 

Gigabyte  GA-H97M-D3H motherboard

 

Intel Core i5 4690K 3.50GHz CPU

 

Kingston HyperX Fury Black DDR3 PC15000/1866MHz CL10 2x8GB RAM

 

Assorted SATA cables

 

All available free to a good home (or donation to charity). Pick up preferred (I'm in Auckland) but I can ship at your own risk if you pay for shipping.

 

Everything is in working order and has been running solidly since 2015.

 

Cheers.

openmedia
I'm interested in the RAM/CPU/MB/PSU - also AKL based




mgbridges

openmedia:

 

I'm interested in the RAM/CPU/MB/PSU - also AKL based

 

 

Sweet - I'll PM you.

