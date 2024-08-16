I recently rebuilt my desktop PC, replacing basically everything except the drives and the case. Before I send the old parts off to e-waste I thought I'd see if they could be of use to anyone.

I've got:

Corsair CX430M power supply

GeForce GTX750 graphics card

TP-Link N900 Dual band wifi adaptor (PCI Express)

Gigabyte GA-H97M-D3H motherboard

Intel Core i5 4690K 3.50GHz CPU

Kingston HyperX Fury Black DDR3 PC15000/1866MHz CL10 2x8GB RAM

Assorted SATA cables

All available free to a good home (or donation to charity). Pick up preferred (I'm in Auckland) but I can ship at your own risk if you pay for shipping.

Everything is in working order and has been running solidly since 2015.

Cheers.