Wife has a TV in her home office but has run out of ports on her laptop to push anything to it (has 2x screens connected).

So thought I'd use my Pi3 which is doing nothing.... but its not powerful enough to handle Plex properly. (Rasplex no longer an option)

What else is out there thats extremely budget minded but will happily run as a Plex client/TVNZOnDemand. I am looking at building her a desktop for the home office, but shes holding off on that until she starts her study next year...