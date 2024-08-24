Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
KS

KS

20 posts

Geek


#315859 24-Aug-2024 03:43
Hello guys, I'm looking for an external 4K monitor for MacBook Pro.  The budget is around $1500 Any suggestions? I initially wanted the Benq PD3220U, but it’s unavailable in NZ, and Amazon, B&H, etc., won't ship it here. Such a shame. I then considered the PD3205U, which was widely available a few months ago, but now it seems to have disappeared from the country (or offered for a crazy price around 2k, used to be well under $1500) Also, the Benq NZ website is completely down. Does anyone have any inside info on what's happening?

 

Many thanks.

cddt
1454 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274901 24-Aug-2024 09:05
https://www.rubbermonkey.co.nz/BenQ-DesignVue-PD3205U-31-5-4K-HDR-Monitor $1629 and in stock. 

 

 

 

There's also the PD3200U for $999 (on sale): https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/professional-monitors/benq-pd3200u-32-4k-uhd-professional-monitor 




nzkc
1554 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274912 24-Aug-2024 10:38
I have an earlier, 27", version of this: https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-ultrasharp-32-4k-usb-c-hub-monitor-u3223qe/apd/210-bebu/monitors-monitor-accessories  Actually 2 of them :)

 

If they died I would rush out and buy a Dell U...Q model again. The inbuilt USB hub with power delivery is the big bonus (on top of a great display).

KS

KS

20 posts

Geek


  #3275053 25-Aug-2024 00:53
nzkc:

 

I have an earlier, 27", version of this: https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-ultrasharp-32-4k-usb-c-hub-monitor-u3223qe/apd/210-bebu/monitors-monitor-accessories  Actually 2 of them :)

 

If they died I would rush out and buy a Dell U...Q model again. The inbuilt USB hub with power delivery is the big bonus (on top of a great display).

 

 

 

 

Thanks, yes, this one is on my priority list.



KS

KS

20 posts

Geek


  #3275054 25-Aug-2024 01:06
cddt:

 

https://www.rubbermonkey.co.nz/BenQ-DesignVue-PD3205U-31-5-4K-HDR-Monitor $1629 and in stock. 

 

 

 

There's also the PD3200U for $999 (on sale): https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/professional-monitors/benq-pd3200u-32-4k-uhd-professional-monitor 

 

 

Yes, I've seen that one at Rubbermonkey, but it's well overpriced. They were in a few shops around 1200-1300 just a month ago. Providing they are sold for US$500 in the States, I am not prepared to pay $1629.

 

PD3200U  - is a very old, too old model. These are just poor leftovers at inflated prices.

 

The DELL above is a way better deal, but thank you anyway :)

 

I am still wondering if we can expect newer Benq models for more realistic prices as we had earlier this year...

 

 

Aaron2222
214 posts

Master Geek


  #3275521 26-Aug-2024 17:58
KS:

 

nzkc:

 

I have an earlier, 27", version of this: https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-ultrasharp-32-4k-usb-c-hub-monitor-u3223qe/apd/210-bebu/monitors-monitor-accessories  Actually 2 of them :)

 

If they died I would rush out and buy a Dell U...Q model again. The inbuilt USB hub with power delivery is the big bonus (on top of a great display).

 

 

Thanks, yes, this one is on my priority list.

 

 

I'm hoping for a refresh of their 27" 4K monitors this year. Last year they refreshed the 1440p ones, and they got 120 Hz and Thunderbolt support (which is very important if you want to drive multiple monitors from a MacBook over one cable, as Apple don't implement DisplayPort MST (Multi-Stream Transport), so both monitors need to support Thunderbolt). Looks like some of the ultrawides go this treatment (the 40" 5120 x 2160 and the 34" 3440 x 1440), but nothing on the 27" 4K ones yet.

Wakrak
1688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275589 26-Aug-2024 19:27
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor - U3223QE $1,242.83 with student code at Dell NZ (can give you one). Or $1,236 delivered here (Discount Office)

 

BenQ website working right now

 

Was going to suggest The Telecom Shop in AU - it would be $1,174.36 (approx.) delivered but apparently the store is under administration.

 

$1,255.56 delivered from Dick Smith NZ (seller: FlashTrend). Could try price-matching at Mighty Ape or elsewhere if you're uncomfortable with buying from Dicky. 

Wakrak
1688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275592 26-Aug-2024 19:34
Mighty Ape might even match the FlashTrend website since they have a NZ "office". $1,233.20 

 

BenQ PD3205U 32" Class 4K UHD LCD Monitor - 16:9 - Grey - 31.5" Viewable - In-plane Switching (IPS) (flashtrend.co.nz)

 

$10 off at Mighty Ape with code ARMAGEDDON2024



KS

KS

20 posts

Geek


  #3275642 26-Aug-2024 20:08
Wakrak:

 

Mighty Ape might even match the FlashTrend website since they have a NZ "office". $1,233.20 

 

BenQ PD3205U 32" Class 4K UHD LCD Monitor - 16:9 - Grey - 31.5" Viewable - In-plane Switching (IPS) (flashtrend.co.nz)

 

$10 off at Mighty Ape with code ARMAGEDDON2024

 

 

Is it safe to buy from "Mighty Ape"? I have been ignoring it for ages, thinking it's a scam website... Do you have a real experience with them? Are they physically in NZ?

Wakrak
1688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275646 26-Aug-2024 20:49
KS:

 

Is it safe to buy from "Mighty Ape"? I have been ignoring it for ages, thinking it's a scam website... Do you have a real experience with them? Are they physically in NZ?

 

 

Yep, purchased from them many a time. Mighty Ape is in Auckland, though do note that the monitor is coming from the supplier. 
BenQ PD3205U 32" 4K Designer Monitor | at Mighty Ape NZ

Wakrak
1688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275647 26-Aug-2024 20:50
Wakrak:

 

KS:

 

Is it safe to buy from "Mighty Ape"? I have been ignoring it for ages, thinking it's a scam website... Do you have a real experience with them? Are they physically in NZ?

 

 

Yep, purchased from them many a time. Mighty Ape is in Auckland, though do note that the monitor is coming from the supplier. 
BenQ PD3205U 32" 4K Designer Monitor | at Mighty Ape NZ

 

 

 

 

To price-match, click the Price Match button to the right of the Add to Trolley button. 

KS

KS

20 posts

Geek


  #3275659 27-Aug-2024 02:35
The NZ BenQ website is back, but there are very limited number of models available: only 5 models... Over 50 are available in Australia!

