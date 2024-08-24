cddt: https://www.rubbermonkey.co.nz/BenQ-DesignVue-PD3205U-31-5-4K-HDR-Monitor $1629 and in stock. There's also the PD3200U for $999 (on sale): https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/professional-monitors/benq-pd3200u-32-4k-uhd-professional-monitor

Yes, I've seen that one at Rubbermonkey, but it's well overpriced. They were in a few shops around 1200-1300 just a month ago. Providing they are sold for US$500 in the States, I am not prepared to pay $1629.

PD3200U - is a very old, too old model. These are just poor leftovers at inflated prices.

The DELL above is a way better deal, but thank you anyway :)

I am still wondering if we can expect newer Benq models for more realistic prices as we had earlier this year...