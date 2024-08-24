Hello guys, I'm looking for an external 4K monitor for MacBook Pro. The budget is around $1500 Any suggestions? I initially wanted the Benq PD3220U, but it’s unavailable in NZ, and Amazon, B&H, etc., won't ship it here. Such a shame. I then considered the PD3205U, which was widely available a few months ago, but now it seems to have disappeared from the country (or offered for a crazy price around 2k, used to be well under $1500) Also, the Benq NZ website is completely down. Does anyone have any inside info on what's happening?
Many thanks.