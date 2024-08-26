Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
anyone able to come over with an HDMI display and keyboard to attempt to fix this server we now have?
ThatPrettyFreya

197 posts

Master Geek


#315875 26-Aug-2024 18:04
gota 12-bay QNAP that won't boot. Anyone able to come to our Te Aro apartment with an HDMI display and a USB keyboard to help us figuyre out what's broken? Migot be a bad CMOS battery, bad ram, something else?

mentalinc
3171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3275573 26-Aug-2024 18:15
does your tv not have HDMI?

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

ThatPrettyFreya

197 posts

Master Geek


  #3275574 26-Aug-2024 18:17
@mentalinc

 

Blind girl, so no tv. Wouldn't help anyway; lack of eyeballs mean we'd need a person with working ones to help fix this thing.

dacraka
764 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3275580 26-Aug-2024 18:42
I think you potentially have posted this in the wrong topic.



ThatPrettyFreya

197 posts

Master Geek


  #3275582 26-Aug-2024 18:43
couldn't find a better category to post this in. This is the "wanted" category, and we do want someone to come over and halp.

Huntakillaz
265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3275594 26-Aug-2024 19:39
Pm'd you

