Does it have a GPU? from your first post it doesnt show that it does.

Not having a GPU is pretty much the problem if thats the case.

Also its pretty rare that stepping up ram speed and doubling capacity is going to make much of a meaningful difference.

To find the problem properly first determine if the computer is thermal throttling, install hwinfo64 and do some logging while hes gaming min max temps and it should tell you if its overheating. If anything thermal throttles then the computer needs a cleanout/service as a starting point.

Next, make sure the C: is not more than 70% full, SSD's slow down the more they fill up. Check what has been installed over time. Its very easy for a lot of crud to be installed that slows down pc's

and finally make sure that things like XMP memory profiles are enabled in bios.