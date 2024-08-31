Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingClearing cookies etc. in a browser.
OldGeek

872 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#315936 31-Aug-2024 09:38
Send private message

I have occasionally experienced problems with a website, and then been advised by the website support to 'clear cache' or use another browser.  I am using a Windows 11 laptop with Edge as my preferred browser but Firefox also installed.  Clearing Cache (even if just cookies) in its entirety is very disruptive.  Every website that has a requirement to log on (including Geekzone) requires the user to log on again and some websites go through a 'new device' dialog.

 

Is there a way to 'clear cache' for a specific website?  I am aware that in Edge there is an option in Developer Tools with ctrl-R but the feedback on whether this has even run is insufficient.  I am looking for a way to do this that is intended for use by non-techies.

 

 




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

Create new topic
ANglEAUT
2301 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277357 31-Aug-2024 10:39
Send private message

Yes, there is.

 

Click the SSL lock icon at the beginning of the address bar, & from there you can clear the cookies. From there, you should also be able to see "website data" & clear the cache for that specific site. Sorry for not providing screenshots.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
OldGeek

872 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277358 31-Aug-2024 10:51
Send private message

Perfect.  Many thanks - an explanation I did not find on Google.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

OldGeek

872 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277364 31-Aug-2024 11:52
Send private message

It is interesting that when I cleared cookies for marksandspenser.com, I was also forced to log on again to geekzone but not gmail.  So it looks like the suggestion of using the SSL lock symbol to remove cookies can remove cookies for other websites.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79107 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277367 31-Aug-2024 12:11
Send private message

CTRL-SHIFT-DELETE will clear all cookies for all websites (plus other options).

 

If you want to delete for one website only, the easiest way is to open Developer Tools (CTRL-SHIFT-I on Chrome/Edge) and switch to the Application tab.

 

Then expand the Cookies and right-click on the website name. That will clear cookies for that site only.

 

 

Note that some websites use the "Storage" items in that list too, so sometimes clearing cookies is not enough, but this is a good start.

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

yitz
2048 posts

Uber Geek


  #3277369 31-Aug-2024 12:37
Send private message

Be careful with partially clearing though some SSO sites might break and if you clear Google cookies your reCAPTCHA score may be affected so the challenges get harder or your IP gets marked for bad reputation.

MadEngineer
4234 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3277393 31-Aug-2024 14:47
Send private message

The better option is to open an incognito window as it won’t carry over the cache/cookies etc

If someone tells you to clear cookies etc, try that first.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

OldGeek

872 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277679 1-Sep-2024 09:01
Send private message

I tried the solution suggested by @freitasm and this worked initially, however since I turned the laptop on again this morning I had to log into everything again.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q



OldGeek

872 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277808 1-Sep-2024 13:43
Send private message

OldGeek:

 

I tried the solution suggested by @freitasm and this worked initially, however since I turned the laptop on again this morning I had to log into everything again.

 

This was no doubt caused by a setting to clear cookies when closing edge.  I don't recall ever turning this on, but it is off now.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

FineWine
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277820 1-Sep-2024 14:59
Send private message

Firefox > Preferences > Privacy & Security > Cookies and Site Data > Manage Data... > then use the Search web sites box > Remove Selected > Save Changes

 

 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright