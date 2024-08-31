I have occasionally experienced problems with a website, and then been advised by the website support to 'clear cache' or use another browser. I am using a Windows 11 laptop with Edge as my preferred browser but Firefox also installed. Clearing Cache (even if just cookies) in its entirety is very disruptive. Every website that has a requirement to log on (including Geekzone) requires the user to log on again and some websites go through a 'new device' dialog.

Is there a way to 'clear cache' for a specific website? I am aware that in Edge there is an option in Developer Tools with ctrl-R but the feedback on whether this has even run is insufficient. I am looking for a way to do this that is intended for use by non-techies.