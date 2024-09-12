Apologies if this is not in the correct sub-forum but I did see a couple of printer-related threads further down.

I own an Epson XP-344 multifunction home printer which I use very occasionally as needs must. Today I've discovered that the printer no longer recognizes the four third-party ink cartridges installed after a recent firmware upgrade. As I apparently live in a cave when it comes to Epson and their upgrades, I was not aware until searching the issue on the web this afternoon that Epson push out updates which restrict their printers from using anything other than genuine Epson ink cartridges.

Does anyone here have experience of this and can offer me some advice which isn't limited to chucking the printer in a skip and starting again? I've tried to roll back the firmware using suggestions I've found on the internet and a copy of the file for the XP-340 printer. I've assumed the printer is identical to my XP-344 and the model number only reflects a local power cord and paperwork over the 340 model. However that has been unsuccessful.

I'm wondering if Epson has now closed the firmware rollback backdoor and I'm now screwed other than purchasing a new set of Epson cartridges at their exorbitant retails. Would be very happy to hear if someone has workaround though.

I know entry level printers are fairly inexpensive now, even this one didn't cost me much and I've had it for several years. But it's the principle of the thing.