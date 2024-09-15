Hi all,

My partner and I have our own Windows desktop PC systems and desks but my partner's one is used very infrequently. I'd like to get rid of one desk and have both computers use one monitor, keyboard and mouse but not at the same time.

To save having to switch over the monitor, keyboard and mouse cables each time one of the PCs is used I'm wondering whether using a KVM switch will allow just one PC to run while using the monitor, keyboard and mouse (my understanding is that a KVM switch is designed for two PCs running simultaneously rather than just one at a time). Then after that computer is turned off the other computer can then be used.

A previous post recommended this switch https://www.ugreen.com/products/ugreen-usb-3-0-4-port-switch - can anyone advise if this will do what I require please?