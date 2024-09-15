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ForumsDesktop computingTwo computers using one monitor, keyboard and mouse - KVM switch?
moosee

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#316087 15-Sep-2024 22:13
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Hi all,

 

My partner and I have our own Windows desktop PC systems and desks but my partner's one is used very infrequently. I'd like to get rid of one desk and have both computers use one monitor, keyboard and mouse but not at the same time.

 

To save having to switch over the monitor, keyboard and mouse cables each time one of the PCs is used I'm wondering whether using a KVM switch will allow just one PC to run while using the monitor, keyboard and mouse (my understanding is that a KVM switch is designed for two PCs running simultaneously rather than just one at a time). Then after that computer is turned off the other computer can then be used.

 

A previous post recommended this switch https://www.ugreen.com/products/ugreen-usb-3-0-4-port-switch - can anyone advise if this will do what I require please?

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nzkc
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  #3282419 16-Sep-2024 01:16
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Yes a KVM switch is what you're after.

 

The switch you linked appears to just be a USB switch. That might not do for what you want. Unless you have a monitor that can have both your PCs plugged into (i.e. 2 HDMI inputs or 1 HDMI, 1 Display Port or something like that).

 

Update: You may want sometihng more like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPUGR15707/UGREEN-UG-15707-HDMI-KVM-Switch-2-In-1-Out



moosee

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  #3282729 16-Sep-2024 18:47
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Awesome, thanks for confirming that and for the link, I'll go into PB Tech and pick one up soon. Cheers.

timmmay
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  #3282823 16-Sep-2024 20:37
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I have used that switch you linked to for a few years and it works great. If you can plug one computer into each monitor input you don't need an HDMI switch, just let the monitor auto detect which input is active - works perfectly for my Dell monitor. The HDMI versions can cost a lot more. Amazon AU have the switch I use quite a bit cheaper than the HDMI switch - free shipping it you reach A$59 too.



moosee

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  #3282829 16-Sep-2024 20:49
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OK thanks for that, I'll look into that as well. Cheers.

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