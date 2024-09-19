I've used Excel for 20 plus years now and am starting to find the limits of what I can do with the dataset sizes I have. Over the last couple of months I have been dredging through a lot of the free online training for Power BI and Power Query and have got to the point where I can do most of what I need to more efficiently.

What I am worried about is not having any formal training and not being aware of work arounds I might be using.

Does anyone here have any recommendations on good quality training courses for Power BI and Power Query? I think we have about 5 of us at work that would be interested in a 2-3 day intensive course. There seem to be plenty of courses offered online but in my experience, these sorts of things seem to vary wildly in quality.

Cheers,

Chris