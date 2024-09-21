Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
leemillerau

#316164 21-Sep-2024 16:30
My current desktop was purchased second hand in 2015 - HP Prodesk i3-4130, 2 core, 8GB RAM (upgraded by me from 4GB), 128GB SSD (also an upgrade by me after purchase), 450GB HDD. Currently running Windows 10 in dual boot with Linux Mint (which after the novelty wore off I hardly use).

 

Used for editing in Word, some Excel and lots of browsing (recently moved from Chrome to Edge). About to set up and become MS365 administrator for a small business.

 

Issues with current PC - I've got a few large documents (400 pages plus) that I edit with substantial cuts and pastes and Word is regularly not responding or instead the whole PC just freezes and I have to unplug in order to reboot. This has become too frequent the last few weeks.

 

So I would like to get a new/refurbished desktop PC that will fix my current problems and that hopefully with a few upgrades along the way will last as long as my current one has lasted. It probably needs to be able to run Windows 11. What specs/models do you recommend me to look at?

 

Thanks for your advice.

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3284831 21-Sep-2024 16:36
I think the first thing to find out is how much you'd be comfortable spending. There are a lot of good options out there at all price points, so this might help narrow down your options.




leemillerau

  #3284832 21-Sep-2024 16:47
Budget - knew I missed out something important.

 

Maybe up to $1k if there is a good reason to spend that much, but I'm not looking for a gaming PC nor do I need grunt for editing graphics.

 

I expect something close to what was the standard office workstation of choice for purchasing new 12 months ago. I don't need it to be portable as I am always working from a desk at home.

Qazzy03
  #3284837 21-Sep-2024 17:34
leemillerau:

 

So I would like to get a new/refurbished desktop PC that will fix my current problems and that hopefully with a few upgrades along the way will last as long as my current one has lasted. It probably needs to be able to run Windows 11. What specs/models do you recommend me to look at?

 

Thanks for your advice.

 

 

What about something like this?

 

Its a refurb but I think ticks your boxes.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXWKSHP80040203/HP-Elitedesk-800-G4-Intel-Core-i5-8500-Tower-Deskt

 

$655.50 but Save $156 with code SAVE33121 (sale ends in 2 days or while there is stock)

 

Bring it down to $499.00

 

at a glance:

 

O/S - Windows 11 home

 

CPU - i5 8500 
6 Cores / 6 Threads
3.00 GHz up to 4.10 GHz Max Turbo Frequency 
9 MB Cache 

 

Ram - 16GB Ram *not sure if 1x16GB or 2x8GB but there is 2 slots in the motherboard.

 

Included drive - 256GB SSD (unsure type of SSD (nvme or SATA)

 

Support - 1 Year PB-Tech warranty

 

 

 

Found a reddit thread of people turning it into home server. 
Overall positive comments.
Looks like it fits two full size hard drives and one 2.5 inch drive with two nvme (aka SSD) slots available on motherboard.

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/homelab/comments/1aihki2/hp_elitedesk_800_g4_home_server/

 

 



caffynz
  #3284851 21-Sep-2024 19:47
Qazzy03:

 

CPU - i5 8500 

 


Ram - 16GB Ram *not sure if 1x16GB or 2x8GB but there is 2 slots in the motherboard.

 

 

I have a *old* PC that is running i5 6500, 4 cores. 16GB. Still runs really well for Word processing, the usual browsing on either Chrome or Firefox. I only upgraded to a new PC earlier this year coz I wanted more grunt for gaming. Still use this PC at least once a week. 

 

So, I think the suggested PC will be great for you, and it's cheap! 

leemillerau

  #3285390 23-Sep-2024 11:04
Thanks a heap to Qazzy03 - the recommendation was just perfect so it's bought and on its way. Just needs an extra HDD/SSD to hold my stored data and I should be good to go.

Qazzy03
  #3285404 23-Sep-2024 12:15
Happy it looked good to you.
You could always reuse your current drives, if you didn't want yo buy another one.

linw
  #3285488 23-Sep-2024 17:00
I am a great fan of refurbed ex business computers as well. Really good value.

