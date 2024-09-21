leemillerau:

My current desktop was purchased second hand in 2015 - HP Prodesk i3-4130, 2 core, 8GB RAM (upgraded by me from 4GB), 128GB SSD (also an upgrade by me after purchase), 450GB HDD. Currently running Windows 10 in dual boot with Linux Mint (which after the novelty wore off I hardly use).

Used for editing in Word, some Excel and lots of browsing (recently moved from Chrome to Edge). About to set up and become MS365 administrator for a small business.

Issues with current PC - I've got a few large documents (400 pages plus) that I edit with substantial cuts and pastes and Word is regularly not responding or instead the whole PC just freezes and I have to unplug in order to reboot. This has become too frequent the last few weeks.

So I would like to get a new/refurbished desktop PC that will fix my current problems and that hopefully with a few upgrades along the way will last as long as my current one has lasted. It probably needs to be able to run Windows 11. What specs/models do you recommend me to look at?

Thanks for your advice.