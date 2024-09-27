Assuming you have a spare SATA slot/cable on your computer, you can just move everything over to the new SSD.

Easy to do and doesnt take long.

Crucial has a disk migration tool (I think it is Acronis True Image) that you can download and use for free.

I think the caveat on using it, is that one of your disks has to be a 'crucial' disk - so that works for you.

Pop the new SSD into your computer (with power off of course).

Start the computer and download the migration tool - it is pretty much just follow your nose - and it clones everything onto the new SDD.

If you go to www.crucial.com and type "migration" into the search bar - several howto guides come up (desktop/laptop/ultrabook).

If you think your windows is running ok and everything is the way you want it - then migrating is easy.

If you dont have a spare SATA slot I guess its a fresh windows install for you!

EDIT: The old disk will be left intact. Your PC will be soooo much quicker on an SSD.