Change from hdd to ssd without new install?
mb82

219 posts

Master Geek


#316229 27-Sep-2024 10:33
I have a new cruical ssd. What do people here use? Or should I do a new windows install?

robjg63
4062 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3286943 27-Sep-2024 10:43
Assuming you have a spare SATA slot/cable on your computer, you can just move everything over to the new SSD.

 

Easy to do and doesnt take long.

 

Crucial has a disk migration tool (I think it is Acronis True Image) that you can download and use for free.

 

I think the caveat on using it, is that one of your disks has to be a 'crucial' disk - so that works for you.

 

Pop the new SSD into your computer (with power off of course).

 

Start the computer and download the migration tool - it is pretty much just follow your nose - and it clones everything onto the new SDD.

 

If you go to www.crucial.com and type "migration" into the search bar - several howto guides come up (desktop/laptop/ultrabook).

 

If you think your windows is running ok and everything is the way you want it - then migrating is easy.

 

If you dont have a spare SATA slot I guess its a fresh windows install for you!

 

 

 

EDIT: The old disk will be left intact. Your PC will be soooo much quicker on an SSD.




ANglEAUT
2266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286963 27-Sep-2024 11:29
While it's a PITA to re-install all the apps & configure everything just so ...

 

Windows does benefit from a fresh install if the original install is 3+ years old.




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1330 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286980 27-Sep-2024 11:43
This video gives a really easy to understand walk-through using the free trial of Macrium, which is fully functional. I did this a couple of weeks ago, and it worked perfectly. 

 




K8Toledo
1009 posts

Uber Geek


  #3286982 27-Sep-2024 11:47
For cloning I always use Macrium Reflect.   Another option is Easus Partition Master (website appears to be down). 

dcsharp
15 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3287345 28-Sep-2024 20:50
Second (or is it 3rd now) Macrium

loceff13
1048 posts

Uber Geek


  #3287351 28-Sep-2024 21:20
^^cool tip guys, will look into it myself

nztim
3661 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3287423 29-Sep-2024 05:08
You can do this with DD for free if you know what you are doing

But echo others comments that a fresh install every 3+ years is a good thing.




K8Toledo
1009 posts

Uber Geek


  #3287425 29-Sep-2024 07:42
XP benefited from a reinstall every so often but since Windows 7 and SSD's I don't see the point. My personal PC OS I think was fresh in 2016, runs fine - I try keep the junk files to a minimum etc. 

 

I cloned a laptop HDD recently with W7 installed in 2010, I installed W10 over the top cloned it to an SDD (new machine) no worries. (tho I admit installing over an existing OS is not always ideal). 

robjg63
4062 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3287494 29-Sep-2024 11:12
K8Toledo:

 

XP benefited from a reinstall every so often but since Windows 7 and SSD's I don't see the point. My personal PC OS I think was fresh in 2016, runs fine - I try keep the junk files to a minimum etc. 

 

I cloned a laptop HDD recently with W7 installed in 2010, I installed W10 over the top cloned it to an SDD (new machine) no worries. (tho I admit installing over an existing OS is not always ideal). 

 

 

I have to agree - Never really found it necessary to re-install windows.

 

The lift in performance in going from an old HDD to an SSD will be amazing.




