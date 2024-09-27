Assuming you have a spare SATA slot/cable on your computer, you can just move everything over to the new SSD.
Easy to do and doesnt take long.
Crucial has a disk migration tool (I think it is Acronis True Image) that you can download and use for free.
I think the caveat on using it, is that one of your disks has to be a 'crucial' disk - so that works for you.
Pop the new SSD into your computer (with power off of course).
Start the computer and download the migration tool - it is pretty much just follow your nose - and it clones everything onto the new SDD.
If you go to www.crucial.com and type "migration" into the search bar - several howto guides come up (desktop/laptop/ultrabook).
If you think your windows is running ok and everything is the way you want it - then migrating is easy.
If you dont have a spare SATA slot I guess its a fresh windows install for you!
EDIT: The old disk will be left intact. Your PC will be soooo much quicker on an SSD.
While it's a PITA to re-install all the apps & configure everything just so ...
Windows does benefit from a fresh install if the original install is 3+ years old.
This video gives a really easy to understand walk-through using the free trial of Macrium, which is fully functional. I did this a couple of weeks ago, and it worked perfectly.
For cloning I always use Macrium Reflect. Another option is Easus Partition Master (website appears to be down).
Second (or is it 3rd now) Macrium
XP benefited from a reinstall every so often but since Windows 7 and SSD's I don't see the point. My personal PC OS I think was fresh in 2016, runs fine - I try keep the junk files to a minimum etc.
I cloned a laptop HDD recently with W7 installed in 2010, I installed W10 over the top cloned it to an SDD (new machine) no worries. (tho I admit installing over an existing OS is not always ideal).
K8Toledo:
I have to agree - Never really found it necessary to re-install windows.
The lift in performance in going from an old HDD to an SSD will be amazing.
