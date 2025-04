My primary display at my office and my home office is a single 43", which as someone else mentions is approximately equivalent to 4x 21" Full HD screens. I have tried four different TVs (Veon, LG, Panasonic, Sony) for extended periods of time which produced average results, though the Panasonic that I bought hours before lockdown in 2020 was the best and I still use that at home. The Philips 438P1 that I settled on for my office desk a year ago is fantastic for my use (general office apps).

I can't imagine having two this size on my desk, though occasionally I think it would be nice to have a small screen off to the side for items that I want to be able to monitor easily (without having to hunt under various windows each time I want to see it).

Edit to add a note that the Philips 438P1 is a monitor and not a TV screen.