Super cheap ITX solutions for windows 11.
richms

#317423 14-Oct-2024 14:53
Few machines around the house left that are not able to go to windows 11 that I need to sort over the next while.

 

The ones in question are an old photo printing kiosk with touchscreen that is a jukebox, it has an itx board of some vintage of some gutless non-intel CPU in it that barely runs 10, and a couple of small ITX builds I have for garage and shed PC's stuck on 4th gen i3's

 

Has anyone had a play with any of the cheap N100 ITX boards? Its looking like retiring 2 of them and replacing with cheap mini PCs will be the way to go, but for the jukebox I need an ITX board, ideally with VGA out as that is what the screen has on it.

 

Nothing available locally but they seem to be around $200 on aliexpress for these "nas" boards.




noroad
  #3297250 14-Oct-2024 15:12
Windows 11 TPM/CPU bypass script. I have successfully upgraded even a 14 year old laptop https://www.martinnobel.com/techresearch/upgrade-to-windows-11-on-unsupported-pcs

 
 
 
 

mattwnz
  #3297251 14-Oct-2024 15:13
Apparently there are a few options to extend windows 10 support. This is an interesting video that came out yesterday about options when win 10 ends support https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hlBeV0IIoU . MS haven't released home pricing for win 10 extended support yet.

richms

  #3370928 6-May-2025 15:04
For what its worth, I got some "Asus PRIME H310I-PLUS Intel H310 Mini-ITX Motherboard" boards off aliexpress for ~$130 with GST, and Celeron G4930 CPUs for about $8 with GST, and some old slow DDR4 ram I had from doing upgrades and they are working fine. not as low power as I would have liked but this was cheap and required very little thinking about.

 

Will probably get a couple more to just use around the place as its more flexible for expansion than a tiny mini PC.




