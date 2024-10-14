Few machines around the house left that are not able to go to windows 11 that I need to sort over the next while.

The ones in question are an old photo printing kiosk with touchscreen that is a jukebox, it has an itx board of some vintage of some gutless non-intel CPU in it that barely runs 10, and a couple of small ITX builds I have for garage and shed PC's stuck on 4th gen i3's

Has anyone had a play with any of the cheap N100 ITX boards? Its looking like retiring 2 of them and replacing with cheap mini PCs will be the way to go, but for the jukebox I need an ITX board, ideally with VGA out as that is what the screen has on it.

Nothing available locally but they seem to be around $200 on aliexpress for these "nas" boards.