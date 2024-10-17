Both the above will not power on. Thought it might be the power supply but bought new power supplies and still doesnt work.
Is there someone out there that can take a look at it for me and let me know the fix please.
cheers
Naylz
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Definitely tried all the above before I posted here. Both are different, Nas has been an issue so bought a new adaptor thinking that was the problem. Still wont power on. adaptor has a light on it to show it is receiving power.
Docking station is new. using different power points etc. dont make a difference
cheers
Naylz
What NAS is it? what lights are showing on the NAS?