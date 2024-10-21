Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Seeking a solution to use NUC and laptop with a KVM
#317488 21-Oct-2024 14:39
Hi

 

Wondering if I can do this using a KVM switch as shown in the diagram.

 

 

 

     

  1. Looking for a hardware solution, rather than software solution eg: doing a remote desktop.
  2. Need to charge and display from the single USB C connection on MS Laptop 4
  3. Prefer not to keep swapping the USB dongle each time I use the same keyboard and mouse.

 

Note that this curved Samsung Monitor doesnt have other ports like a display port.  See Photo

 

Thanks

 

 

 

Edit: 

 

Accidentally posted without adding context to this post.

 

removed wrong photo, and now pasting the diagram that I wanted to upload as pdf file. 

 

 

 

 

Dynamic
  #3299488 21-Oct-2024 14:46
Would a USB-C KVM Switch meet your requirements?  This assumes both devices can output video over USB-C which most newer devices can do.    7 Best USB-C KVM Switches (thunderboltlaptop.com)

 

Alternatively, how about a multi-device keyboard and mouse combo like this one https://www.logitech.com/en-nz/products/combos/signature-slim-mk955-business.920-012427.html that lets you switch from controlling one device connectedvia USB dongle to controlling another device via Bluetooth connection? You would need to have the two computers connected to different inputs on your monitor and switch between these inputs.  It would work, but it's a pain to switch multiple devices individually even if each device is fairly quick to switch.

 

You could also start a Remote Desktop connection from your main device across to the second device.




qwertee

  #3299493 21-Oct-2024 14:57
This is the file that I wanted to upload

 

Edit:  Drawing removed and placed in my original post.

qwertee

  #3299500 21-Oct-2024 15:13
Dynamic:

 

Would a USB-C KVM Switch meet your requirements?  This assumes both devices can output video over USB-C which most newer devices can do.    7 Best USB-C KVM Switches (thunderboltlaptop.com)

 

Alternatively, how about a multi-device keyboard and mouse combo like this one https://www.logitech.com/en-nz/products/combos/signature-slim-mk955-business.920-012427.html that lets you switch from controlling one device connectedvia USB dongle to controlling another device via Bluetooth connection? You would need to have the two computers connected to different inputs on your monitor and switch between these inputs.  It would work, but it's a pain to switch multiple devices individually even if each device is fairly quick to switch.

 

You could also start a Remote Desktop connection from your main device across to the second device.

 

 

Thanks @Dynamic   Unfortunately, the NUC is really old, so USB C for video



Dynamic
  #3299647 21-Oct-2024 20:07
Your drawing showing a dual HDMI KVM switch should work just fine.  The last time I used a dual monitor KVM personally was back in the DVI days, but the principle is still valid.

 

I'd suggest you reconsider whether a software solution would be a bad idea.  KVM switches add clutter and cables.




Ruphus
  #3299654 21-Oct-2024 20:35
What's your budget?

 

There's these:

 

Best KVM Switch for Dual Monitors from Taiwan Rextron KVM OEM Company | MKAG-G3122

 

HDMI 2.0 KVM Switch - Dual Monitor - Two Computer — Level1Techs Store

 

 

 

I'm using a Level1Tech KVM with a HP thunderbolt dock for MacBook Air or Surface Book (depending on what I'm working on) and gaming PC. Monitor is 48" Ultrawide at 144Hz so I needed a KVM which could support DP1.4.

 

The extra cables aren't that bad, really. 

qwertee

  #3299703 21-Oct-2024 20:54
Thanks @ruphus and @dynamic

 

The budget is about $200 to $300. This is a setup that I would like to use at work. (I only own the Surface Laptop)
I dont know much about KVM switches, having not used any and the drawing is a suggestion based on a KVM that might not even exist.

 

I was looking for more ideas and real life experiences .
If a cheaper solution is not available, then going to a Remote Desktop application maybe the way to go.

 

Thank you.

 

 

fe31nz
  #3299724 21-Oct-2024 22:55
There are likely plenty of cheap KVMs on AliExpress that will say they can do what you want, but unless they say they support EDID, do not buy them.  Monitors and TVs put out EDID data when you connect to them, and that data tells your PC what screen modes are supported.  Without that data, your PC will typically revert to a default screen layout which is unlikely to match what you want.  So on a non-EDID KVM, when you switch between the PCs, the PC not running the screens will go to the default screen size and when you switch back to it again, you will find everything on the screen has moved to fit that (small) default screen size.  You then spend 5 minutes messing around getting everything back to how it should be again on the actual screen size of the monitors.  This is incredibly painful and makes it impossible to use such bad KVMs.

 

With a KVM that supports EDID, when you switch the monitors away from a PC, the KVM remembers the EDID data that last passed through it from the monitor and keeps providing that EDID data to the PC.  So you can switch back and forth without any layout disruption.  However, KVMs that support EDID are normally much more expensive.  I am not sure why that is, as the EDID support is not difficult to do.  The cheapest KVMs with EDID support that I know of are from TESMart:

 

https://www.tesmart.com

 

I am currently using an older TESmart model that does four PCs and two monitors, although I am actually only using one monitor at the moment.  That momitor is 1920x1200 though (27").

 

From their current range, it looks like this one might work for you and looks cheap enough:

 

https://www.tesmart.com/products/hks202-ep23

 

However, they do not have it with the AU/NZ plug at the moment.

 

The other main thing you need to worry about with KVMs is how you tell them to switch between PCs.  They almost always have buttons on the KVM box to do this, and if you have the room on your desk that can be a good option to use - just put the KVM box in easy reach (maybe in front of the monitors).  Otherwise most of them support using hotkeys from the keyboard, for example hitting <ScrolLock> twice.  This mode of switching requires that the KVM properly supports your particular keyboard, and compatibility is not at all guaranteed.  And they generally do not have lists of compatible devices either.  In my case, my ancient Microsoft keyboard is not compatible - if I plug it into the KVM USB port that supports the switching hotkeys, various bad things happen.  So you need to have a non-hotkey USB port also in case that happens to you.  Fortunately, it is common for even cheap non-EDID KVMs to have such extra USB ports.  The downside of not using the KVM's designated keyboard and mouse ports is that when you switch PCs, anything plugged into those normal USB port(s) is disconnected from the old PC and connected to the new one, so it will take a moment for that to happen (and with Windows there may be various disconnection/connection beeps).  This is not ususally too much of a bother, but you can not immediately start typing on the new PC until the keyboard has connected to it, after a second or so.  To help with this problem, TESmart KVMs normally have a remote control, where you place an infrared receiver somewhere and use the buttons on the small remote to switch PCs.  That is what I am doing - I have the IR reciever set up immediately to the left of my keyboard with the remote on the desktop directly in front of it, and to switch I just move my left hand off the keyboard to the remote and press a button.  This setup works very well.

 

Also, watch out for the supported maximum screen resolution - the cheapest KVMs only support 1920x1080 at best, using HDMI 1.4.  If your monitors are better than that, you will need HDMI 2.0 support for up to 4K (but watch out for 4K @ 30 Hz only support if you really need 4K @ 60 Hz).  HDMI 2.1 support for full 4K at high frame rates or 8K is available, but the prices are sky high and the choices are limited.



qwertee

  #3299787 22-Oct-2024 08:16
Thanks a lot @fe31nz  
What a nice write up and appreciate your suggestions and insight. 

 

The 2 port dual monitor looks very sleek and not too boxy.
Question:  I have  a logitech K270 keyboard and mouse with the wireless dongle connected into the NUC.
If I were to have the KVM HKS202-EP23-USBK, where would I connect this dongle?

 

Thanks

Dynamic
  #3299792 22-Oct-2024 09:14
If I'm reading correctly, HKS202-EP23-USBK has USB keyboard and mouse ports on the back of the unit.  For your wireless keyboard and mouse, wither of these ports should be fine for the dongle.

 

In my experience, with some KVM switches it takes surprisingly long for the USB keyboard and mouse input to finish switching.  5-10 seconds in some cases.




fe31nz
  #3300169 23-Oct-2024 00:11
If you want the KVM's hotkeys to work, you have to plug the dongle into the KVM's designated keyboard USB port.

 

If you are getting very long times before the keyboard and/or mouse start working again after the KVM switches between PCs, then that is a problem with the time the PC takes to recognise and connect a new USB device.  It will only happen if you are not using a KVM that does keyboard/mouse support, or have your keyboard/mouse plugged into KVM port that is not designated to support it.  When a KVM has keyboard/mouse support, it will normally emulate the contiunued presence of the keyboard/mouse to any PC that is switched away from.  So PCs that are not actually connected through to the real keyboard/mouse will not normally know that has happened as they will still have normal idle signalling and traffic on their keyboard/mouse connections.  However, if such a PC tries to do something to the keyboard/mouse device (eg reprogram a key), that will likely not work and problems will result.  But that sort of activity is normally only user initiated, so it is not somethign that you would expect to happen.  Good KVMs work really well.  I would not want to live without mine.

