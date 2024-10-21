There are likely plenty of cheap KVMs on AliExpress that will say they can do what you want, but unless they say they support EDID, do not buy them. Monitors and TVs put out EDID data when you connect to them, and that data tells your PC what screen modes are supported. Without that data, your PC will typically revert to a default screen layout which is unlikely to match what you want. So on a non-EDID KVM, when you switch between the PCs, the PC not running the screens will go to the default screen size and when you switch back to it again, you will find everything on the screen has moved to fit that (small) default screen size. You then spend 5 minutes messing around getting everything back to how it should be again on the actual screen size of the monitors. This is incredibly painful and makes it impossible to use such bad KVMs.

With a KVM that supports EDID, when you switch the monitors away from a PC, the KVM remembers the EDID data that last passed through it from the monitor and keeps providing that EDID data to the PC. So you can switch back and forth without any layout disruption. However, KVMs that support EDID are normally much more expensive. I am not sure why that is, as the EDID support is not difficult to do. The cheapest KVMs with EDID support that I know of are from TESMart:

https://www.tesmart.com

I am currently using an older TESmart model that does four PCs and two monitors, although I am actually only using one monitor at the moment. That momitor is 1920x1200 though (27").

From their current range, it looks like this one might work for you and looks cheap enough:

https://www.tesmart.com/products/hks202-ep23

However, they do not have it with the AU/NZ plug at the moment.

The other main thing you need to worry about with KVMs is how you tell them to switch between PCs. They almost always have buttons on the KVM box to do this, and if you have the room on your desk that can be a good option to use - just put the KVM box in easy reach (maybe in front of the monitors). Otherwise most of them support using hotkeys from the keyboard, for example hitting <ScrolLock> twice. This mode of switching requires that the KVM properly supports your particular keyboard, and compatibility is not at all guaranteed. And they generally do not have lists of compatible devices either. In my case, my ancient Microsoft keyboard is not compatible - if I plug it into the KVM USB port that supports the switching hotkeys, various bad things happen. So you need to have a non-hotkey USB port also in case that happens to you. Fortunately, it is common for even cheap non-EDID KVMs to have such extra USB ports. The downside of not using the KVM's designated keyboard and mouse ports is that when you switch PCs, anything plugged into those normal USB port(s) is disconnected from the old PC and connected to the new one, so it will take a moment for that to happen (and with Windows there may be various disconnection/connection beeps). This is not ususally too much of a bother, but you can not immediately start typing on the new PC until the keyboard has connected to it, after a second or so. To help with this problem, TESmart KVMs normally have a remote control, where you place an infrared receiver somewhere and use the buttons on the small remote to switch PCs. That is what I am doing - I have the IR reciever set up immediately to the left of my keyboard with the remote on the desktop directly in front of it, and to switch I just move my left hand off the keyboard to the remote and press a button. This setup works very well.

Also, watch out for the supported maximum screen resolution - the cheapest KVMs only support 1920x1080 at best, using HDMI 1.4. If your monitors are better than that, you will need HDMI 2.0 support for up to 4K (but watch out for 4K @ 30 Hz only support if you really need 4K @ 60 Hz). HDMI 2.1 support for full 4K at high frame rates or 8K is available, but the prices are sky high and the choices are limited.