If you are okay doing DIY I put together a list staying under $2K

My focus was attempting to get a system to somewhere between recommended and ideal specs for Microsoft Flight Sim 2024, out later this year.

As such I have gone with some interesting choices I wouldn't usually make.

I.e below is 64GB of ram, as MSFS 2024 looks to be a hog!

I chose a Nvida card so you could use its frame generation tech and DLSS and still use AMD FSR technology too.

I went with the Ryzen 5 7600 going for bang for buck and leaving a possible upgrade path open.

Note: I assumed your case will fit an ATX motherboard. I am not the best with motherboards, so you might want more advice, but I went with a good rating and tried to keep costs down.

Noctua for the lower noise profile, you could go cheaper but tried to balance noise.



Left room in the budget if you would like to improve CPU, Motherboard, GPU or just keep ~$400 in the hand.

note: I would recommend getting at least 1 M.2 SSD, they go on the motherboard and are faster than SATA 3.

note: If your case is loud you might want to change that, but didn't include one if have a quiet one.

PCPartPicker Part List: https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/list/tXPFJy

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 3.8 GHz 6-Core Processor ($339.00 @ PB Technologies)

CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-U12S chromax.black 55 CFM CPU Cooler ($120.15 @ PB Technologies)

Motherboard: MSI B650 GAMING PLUS WIFI ATX AM5 Motherboard ($319.00 @ 1stWave Technologies)

Memory: Kingston FURY Beast 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 Memory ($179.00 @ PB Technologies)

Memory: Kingston FURY Beast 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 Memory ($179.00 @ PB Technologies)

Video Card: GALAX EX (1-Click OC) GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB Video Card ($499.00 @ PB Technologies)

Total: $1635.15

