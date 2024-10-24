Just to confirm: When you say mailing list : do you mean one where the participants can participate and send emails to the list, or do you just want to send out emails like newsletters?

If newsletters: Do you want a self hosted solution or a SAAS solution?

And if newsletters; MailChimp have a free plan up to 500 contacts. You can authenticate your domain with MailChimp, so that might help with delivery. But any such service that sends out a lot of emails can get blocked. I mean, Microsoft has been known to block Googles mail servers.