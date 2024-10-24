Posted here because there are a few very old threads about mailing lists in the forum, but nothing terribly appropriate: I'm looking for suggestions for hosting a support mailing list for a small project, maybe 50-100 people and one or two posts a month, that maintains a web-accessible archive of old posts, that's mostly self-running with minimal intervention required, and is preferably free or at least very cheap. There's a million sites out there advertising something like this but I'd like something that is known to work well, isn't likely to be blocked by spam filters, has been around and will be around for a long time, and doesn't involve anything with a 'G' at the start.