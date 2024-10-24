Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#317544 24-Oct-2024 22:26
Posted here because there are a few very old threads about mailing lists in the forum, but nothing terribly appropriate: I'm looking for suggestions for hosting a support mailing list for a small project, maybe 50-100 people and one or two posts a month, that maintains a web-accessible archive of old posts, that's mostly self-running with minimal intervention required, and is preferably free or at least very cheap.  There's a million sites out there advertising something like this but I'd like something that is known to work well, isn't likely to be blocked by spam filters, has been around and will be around for a long time, and doesn't involve anything with a 'G' at the start.

ANglEAUT
  #3301242 24-Oct-2024 22:46
What? You don't want any Groups?

 

mattwnz
  #3301262 25-Oct-2024 01:18
Would Mailchimp work, and I think they do have a free plan ?

neb

neb

  #3301264 25-Oct-2024 01:49
It looks like it's $25/month, and I also suspect its spamminess is going to turn people away.



jarledb
  #3301266 25-Oct-2024 02:51
Just to confirm: When you say mailing list : do you mean one where the participants can participate and send emails to the list, or do you just want to send out emails like newsletters?

 

If newsletters: Do you want a self hosted solution or a SAAS solution?

 

And if newsletters; MailChimp have a free plan up to 500 contacts. You can authenticate your domain with MailChimp, so that might help with delivery. But any such service that sends out a lot of emails can get blocked. I mean, Microsoft has been known to block Googles mail servers.

 

 




neb

neb

  #3301437 25-Oct-2024 12:14
It's more like the Home Workshop forum here, people exchanging ideas, asking for help, that sort of thing, so a very low-volume email discussion forum rather than a send-out-a-newsletter list.  Used to be hosted by one of the members but the usual hardware/software issues got to be too much.

robjg63
  #3301442 25-Oct-2024 12:23
https://www.proboards.com/create-free-forum  ?




saf

saf
  #3301447 25-Oct-2024 12:44
If you want something self hosted that doesn't start with "G", Dada Mail isn't too bad.

https://dadamailproject.com/




neb

neb

  #3301448 25-Oct-2024 12:46
I'd prefer not to self-host, that's what we've got at the moment and eventually it gets too much of a headache to deal with keeping it running.

 

There's another list I'm on that's been down for about a year for the same reason, it got too much for the volunteer running it.

mattwnz
  #3301469 25-Oct-2024 14:49
What about trying Discord? It is used a lot now for online communities, esp tech.

 

 

danfaulknor
  #3301474 25-Oct-2024 15:13
Most cPanel shared hosting comes with Mailman




saf

saf
  #3301536 25-Oct-2024 17:53
danfaulknor:

 

Most cPanel shared hosting comes with Mailman

 

 

My suspicion is that's the one with a "vendor" (loose term) starting with "G" 😜




jarledb
Webhead
  #3301588 25-Oct-2024 21:58
Nah, I am pretty sure Google Groups is the "anything with a 'G' at the start" that OP didn't want. But it would be a free SAAS solution.




neb

neb

  #3301652 25-Oct-2024 23:13
I hadn't even considered that Gnu also starts with a 'G', it was the other one.  And I'd prefer to avoid web boards, and particularly crappy IRC clones, because I suspect most of the members won't take part - unless you practically live inside Discord it's too much hassle to sign in each day and try and dig anything useful out of the noise.

ANglEAUT
  #3301952 27-Oct-2024 10:15
neb: ... - unless you practically live inside Discord it's too much hassle to sign in each day and try and dig anything useful out of the noise.

 

Really? You can create your own dedicated "server" for your community & start off with one channel. With only 1-2 posts a month, there will be no noise.

 

It's free, easy to run & has a Desktop client for every OS & accessible via the web. If you only receive 1-2 posts a month, do you really have to log in every day? I'm sure everyone can configure notifications to email if they want alert to arrive in their inbox.

 

 




gehenna
  #3301954 27-Oct-2024 10:18
Substack?

