My Dynamix Safeguard UPSG750 has a problem. It's not the near new 9v battery but probably the circuit board. Anyone know of a service company?
'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire
'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey
Unfortunately it's probably replacement territory, I doubt anyone does board work on smaller units.
This popped up on a quick search: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1750/Dynamix-UPSG750-SafeGuard-750VA-450W-Line-Interact
MadEngineer: Throwing out equipment when all it needs is a few cents worth of electronics is the practice that's partly responsible for the state of today's world. So, $200 for you isn't a big deal? Lucky you. Start saving, otherwise you're in for a lean time when you retire.
Radiotron: Yes, that's the unit.
Don't waste time and effort on it, just replace it
geekIT:
when all it needs is a few cents worth of electronics
While that may be the case, the cost is in the diagnostics, ordering the items, installing the items and then testing.
A couple of hours labour, and you have already eclipsed what it would cost for a new one.
geekIT:
It may be a few cents worth of electronics, but it will take time to diagnose which part, source the part, remove the old part, fit the new part, test and reassemble then test again. This is assuming the board is even serviceable.
When I did this kind of work 10 Years ago, my time was charged out at $80.00 to $120.00 per hour with a minimum 1 hour charge.
geekIT:I agree with your sentiment but crikey, tone it down. Some big assumptions there my friend. See above posts.
And you've not addressed the comments here about the voltage.
My guess is that the OP put 9v by mistake instead of 9AHr?
Changing the battery is the cheapest option to confirm if there is a real fault elsewhere. These basic units tend to behave badly when the battery has failed.
k1w1k1d:True and that's what that UPS takes.
My guess is that the OP put 9v by mistake instead of 9AHr?
You're all correct, I glanced at the specs on the PBT site and typed '9'. However, I was just making the point that it was an almost new battery. Sure, these days it's uneconomic to repair equipment, but I grew up in an era when almost anything could be repaired or recycled. It was also an era when the end of our civilization was unimaginable, instead of predictable.
SB UPS12V9 12V 9.0 AH Replacement UPS Battery
