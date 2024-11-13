Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS - Dynamix) needs servicing but where?
#317773 13-Nov-2024 17:41
My Dynamix Safeguard UPSG750 has a problem. It's not the near new 9v battery but probably the circuit board. Anyone know of a service company?




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

MadEngineer
4323 posts

  #3308751 13-Nov-2024 19:04
Service a $200 UPS? And doesn’t it take a 12v7Ah battery?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



Radiotron
180 posts

  #3308752 13-Nov-2024 19:05
Unfortunately it's probably replacement territory, I doubt anyone does board work on smaller units.

 

This popped up on a quick search: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1750/Dynamix-UPSG750-SafeGuard-750VA-450W-Line-Interact

 

 

 

 

geekIT

2431 posts

  #3308876 14-Nov-2024 10:14
MadEngineer: Throwing out equipment when all it needs is a few cents worth of electronics is the practice that's partly responsible for the state of today's world. So, $200 for you isn't a big deal? Lucky you. Start saving, otherwise you're in for a lean time when you retire. 

 

Radiotron: Yes, that's the unit.




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 



  #3308879 14-Nov-2024 10:19
Might want to confirm the battery was the right one to use as mentioned. The specs on PB say 12v as well.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

nztim
3843 posts

  #3308883 14-Nov-2024 10:40
Don't waste time and effort on it, just replace it




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Jase2985
13477 posts

  #3308920 14-Nov-2024 11:17
geekIT:

 

when all it needs is a few cents worth of electronics 

 

 

While that may be the case, the cost is in the diagnostics, ordering the items, installing the items and then testing. 

 

A couple of hours labour, and you have already eclipsed what it would cost for a new one.

djtOtago
1166 posts

  #3308924 14-Nov-2024 11:27
geekIT:

 

MadEngineer: Throwing out equipment when all it needs is a few cents worth of electronics is the practice that's partly responsible for the state of today's world. So, $200 for you isn't a big deal? Lucky you. Start saving, otherwise you're in for a lean time when you retire. 

 

Radiotron: Yes, that's the unit.

 

 

It may be a few cents worth of electronics, but it will take time to diagnose which part, source the part, remove the old part, fit the new part, test and reassemble then test again. This is assuming the board is even serviceable. 
When I did this kind of work 10 Years ago, my time was charged out at $80.00 to $120.00 per hour with a minimum 1 hour charge.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE.
MadEngineer
4323 posts

  #3308964 14-Nov-2024 12:55
geekIT:

 

MadEngineer: Throwing out equipment when all it needs is a few cents worth of electronics is the practice that's partly responsible for the state of today's world. So, $200 for you isn't a big deal? Lucky you. Start saving, otherwise you're in for a lean time when you retire. 

 

Radiotron: Yes, that's the unit.

 

I agree with your sentiment but crikey, tone it down. Some big assumptions there my friend.  See above posts. 

 

And you've not addressed the comments here about the voltage.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

SpartanVXL
1330 posts

  #3308972 14-Nov-2024 13:36
I have the exact one from circa 2017-2018, I replaced the batteries once in 2022 with 12v replacement ones from pbtech, a little higher amps than stock but it was compatible.

I think it would need replacing anyway at the 10year mark or so.

MadEngineer
4323 posts

  #3308973 14-Nov-2024 13:43
Yeah it’s a great as a cheap UPS actually and I have one for some of my gear at home and one for my work PC. I like the form factor.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

k1w1k1d
1537 posts

  #3309025 14-Nov-2024 16:21
My guess is that the OP put 9v by mistake instead of 9AHr?

openmedia
3339 posts

  #3309034 14-Nov-2024 16:42
Changing the battery is the cheapest option to confirm if there is a real fault elsewhere. These basic units tend to behave badly when the battery has failed.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect.

MadEngineer
4323 posts

  #3309061 14-Nov-2024 18:45
k1w1k1d:

 

My guess is that the OP put 9v by mistake instead of 9AHr?

 

True and that's what that UPS takes.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

geekIT

2431 posts

  #3310846 20-Nov-2024 10:00
You're all correct, I glanced at the specs on the PBT site and typed '9'. However, I was just making the point that it was an almost new battery. Sure, these days it's uneconomic to repair equipment, but I grew up in an era when almost anything could be repaired or recycled. It was also an era when the end of our civilization was unimaginable, instead of predictable.

 

SB UPS12V9 12V 9.0 AH Replacement UPS Battery




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

