ForumsDesktop computingCan I move a NVMe 1TB stick with Windows 10 on a AMD Ryzen 3 to one with Ryzen 9?
#317865 22-Nov-2024 09:47
I currently have a desktop with a AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with a 1TB NVMe boot disk.

 

I am looking at getting one of these to save real estate.

 

https://www.amazon.com/Threads-4800MHz-Desktop-Display-4xUSB3-2/dp/B0DCZ4SSWX/?th=1

 

Rather than going through the hassle of doing a full image backup of my desktop and then restoring it on this new machine I was thinking of just taking the 1TB NVMe out of my desktop and slotting it into the new machine.

 

Windows might have few issues starting up with the new CPU and MB but given it's the same family CPU, I am hoping it will fire up okay and I can then download all the drivers I need and then do a Windows 11 upgrade.

 

The goal is to avoid having to install all the software I have now where I might not be able to find the sources now.




  #3311805 22-Nov-2024 10:38
It could work, but you will have to reactivate Windows after changing CPU and motherboard. Make sure to have you licence key handy.




  #3311806 22-Nov-2024 10:39
We've moved SSDs around some pretty crazy hardware changes (we're talking 8th gen i3's to Ryzen 7 9xxx's) and had no issues.

 

I'm pretty sure Windows 11 supports dissimilar hardware without issue now (as long as you tick all the boxes like UEFI requirements). It's not documented anywhere, but we've never run into issues with restoring backups or just moving a disk.





  #3311817 22-Nov-2024 11:18
Yup I've done way worse. 2nd gen intel to Ryzen 5000 with no issues. 

 

Just get the latest Windows updates + Optional ones for CPU Motherboard + GPU etc once swapped over.



  #3311835 22-Nov-2024 12:48
freitasm:

 

It could work, but you will have to reactivate Windows after changing CPU and motherboard. Make sure to have you licence key handy.

 

 

 

 

Good point. The new machine I am looking at comes with Windows 11 on it. I presume there will be a key somewhere. I could just extract it before I put the old NVMe in. Then do an upgrade to Windows 11 and I have a key already anyway.

 

 

 

[UPFDATE]

 

I ran some cmd line code to find out my Windows key and both the cmd and Powershell script returned nulls. I then went to the Windows Activation screen in Settings and it turns out my PC had a digital activation based on my Microsoft account.  That is reassuring but also a bit strange. I logon to my PC with a local account, not my Microsoft account, but I do access Office 365 from the PC so maybe MIcrosoft has joined the dots?  I also do recall when the PC was setup, I did use my Microsoft account but then used some back to delete or disable that account on the PC and go back to using a local account.




