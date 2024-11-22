I currently have a desktop with a AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with a 1TB NVMe boot disk.

I am looking at getting one of these to save real estate.

https://www.amazon.com/Threads-4800MHz-Desktop-Display-4xUSB3-2/dp/B0DCZ4SSWX/?th=1

Rather than going through the hassle of doing a full image backup of my desktop and then restoring it on this new machine I was thinking of just taking the 1TB NVMe out of my desktop and slotting it into the new machine.

Windows might have few issues starting up with the new CPU and MB but given it's the same family CPU, I am hoping it will fire up okay and I can then download all the drivers I need and then do a Windows 11 upgrade.

The goal is to avoid having to install all the software I have now where I might not be able to find the sources now.