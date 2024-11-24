I just bought a new Asus Prime B760M-A Wifi mobo that was cheap on Trade Me. Will be running a 14600kf in it.

https://www.asus.com/nz/motherboards-components/motherboards/prime/prime-b760m-a-wifi/

Why I'm here is that I'm having a hard time finding DDR5 ram for sale in NZ that is listed as being compatible with this mobo on the Asus site. I can find ram that has very similar model numbers to what is listed on there, but they're not an exact match, and I don't know if that makes a huge difference or not or what I should be looking for when looking at ram, so help!

I'm looking to spend around $200 on 2 x 16gb sticks, the pc will be used primarily for gaming and I've been looking at 6000mhz for speed (I don't know if that speed is too high/low, it's just what I've seen people saying online is a good sweet spot for gaming)

If you have any suggestions of what to buy or can tell me what I should be looking for, it would be very much appreciated.

Thanks