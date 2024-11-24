Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingPlease help me with buying RAM
freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317888 24-Nov-2024 10:11
Send private message

I just bought a new Asus Prime B760M-A Wifi mobo that was cheap on Trade Me. Will be running a 14600kf in it.

 

https://www.asus.com/nz/motherboards-components/motherboards/prime/prime-b760m-a-wifi/

 

Why I'm here is that I'm having a hard time finding DDR5 ram for sale in NZ that is listed as being compatible with this mobo on the Asus site. I can find ram that has very similar model numbers to what is listed on there, but they're not an exact match, and I don't know if that makes a huge difference or not or what I should be looking for when looking at ram, so help!

 

I'm looking to spend around $200 on 2 x 16gb sticks, the pc will be used primarily for gaming and I've been looking at 6000mhz for speed (I don't know if that speed is too high/low, it's just what I've seen people saying online is a good sweet spot for gaming)

 

 

 

If you have any suggestions of what to buy or can tell me what I should be looking for, it would be very much appreciated. 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
NightStalker
309 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312411 24-Nov-2024 12:11
Send private message

I usually use crucial memory as its widely available.  They have a compatibility checker which is helpful if you are not sure about these things.
 ASUS PRIME B760M-A WIFI | Memory RAM & SSD Upgrades | Crucial.com

 

PBtech has a few of these available.

 

I cant comment on how good Crucials ram is in relation to other brands or what speed is best as it always depends on mix of things. 
Generally speaking the lower the speed then usually the more stable it is.  Likewise the higher the speed the more quirks from the mix of components and firmware can occur.
6000mhz is in the middle so should be ok.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3312413 24-Nov-2024 12:16
Send private message

Something like this should work fine:

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/corsair-cmk32gx5m2e6000c36w-vengeance-32gb-2x16gb-ddr5-6000-cl36-white-memory 

 

 

 

4 x DIMM slots, Max. 128GB, DDR5 7200+(OC)/7000(OC)/6800(OC)/6600(OC)/6400(OC)/6200(OC)/6000(OC)/5800(OC)/5600/5400/5200/5000/4800MHz Non-ECC, Un-buffered Memory*

freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3312430 24-Nov-2024 13:51
Send private message

Thanks guys. I did actually ring Computer Lounge after posting here and they suggested Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory (CMK32GX5M2B6000 ($239) and also gave me a site, Pangoly, that had a larger database of compatible models of ram than the ASUS site did.

 

While browsing I came across a Uk Amazon listing for the same set of ram that Computer Lounge recommended, only for a lot cheaper ($182) but it would take a few weeks, probably more this time of year to get here. So I went to Amazon AU where I found this https://www.amazon.com.au/CORSAIR-Vengeance-6000MHz-Compatible-Computer/dp/B0CBRJ63RT from the Corsair Store which looks to be exactly the same as the one from Computer Lounge, compared the 2 on Pangoly and all the specs are identical, only it's grey instead of black, and the part number [CMK32GX5M2B6000Z30] is on the list of compatible ram for the mobo on the ASUS site while the one from Computer Lounge, even though I'm sure it will run fine and Pangoly says it's compatible, isn't listed on the ASUS site. So I bought the one from Amazon AU.

 

Biggest factor in my decision was price, that one was $188 delivered from Amazon while Computer Lounge is $252 with delivery, if it was less than a $20 difference I'd buy locally, but a $64 difference is pretty huge for what I'm spending. 

 

 

 

Thanks for the answers guys, appreciate it. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright