Lizard1977

It's been a while since I shopped for PC hardware, and yet I still have friends asking me for advice about what hardware to get.

My friend has a PC that they built about 8 years ago which won't run Windows 11, so they are looking to rebuild. They are also planning to do some photo editing on very large files using Lightroom. They may get into more intensive editing tasks over the coming years, so they also want some headroom in the capabilities of this build.

What would you recommend for the MB/CPU/RAM/GPU/PSU base build. They are going to re-use their existing SATA3 SSD and move to a faster M.2 option when they can afford it, but if there is a good value M.2 drive you think should be included, please suggest one.