Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingDesktop specs for photo editing
Lizard1977

2045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#317891 24-Nov-2024 16:28
Send private message

It's been a while since I shopped for PC hardware, and yet I still have friends asking me for advice about what hardware to get.


My friend has a PC that they built about 8 years ago which won't run Windows 11, so they are looking to rebuild.  They are also planning to do some photo editing on very large files using Lightroom.  They may get into more intensive editing tasks over the coming years, so they also want some headroom in the capabilities of this build.


What would you recommend for the MB/CPU/RAM/GPU/PSU base build.  They are going to re-use their existing SATA3 SSD and move to a faster M.2 option when they can afford it, but if there is a good value M.2 drive you think should be included, please suggest one.

Create new topic
Qazzy03
447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312453 24-Nov-2024 16:38
Send private message

Min & max budget is pretty important, as well as if someone is doing a DIY build or a pre-built. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Lizard1977

2045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3312454 24-Nov-2024 16:43
Send private message

Sorry.  Max budget is about $1500.  Just need the parts as they are capable of doing the build themselves.

Qazzy03
447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312455 24-Nov-2024 16:56
Send private message

Puget has a pretty good breakdown of specs for lightroom. 

 

If I get time I will see if I can put together a part list based on that or someone else here might be able to help too. 

 

https://www.pugetsystems.com/solutions/photo-editing-workstations/adobe-lightroom-classic/hardware-recommendations/

 

https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/adobe-creative-cloud-performance-intel-6th-gen-to-13th-gen/#Adobe_Lightroom_Classic

 

As lightroom is a production task, intel will be the bang for buck, which might be cheaper as no one wants intel atm



Qazzy03
447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3312475 24-Nov-2024 20:18
Send private message

Alright, $1500 isn't much to play with. 

 

If your friend has a GPU / PSU to bring with them that could free up some cash to go to the new generation intel & ddr5. 

 

However here is the best I can do

 

https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/list/T4pqkf

 

Note 13th & 14th gen had microcode issues and CPU's started to fail, intel say these have been resolved as the BIOS is updated then should be alright.

 

I was going to go with a i7 12700 but the i5 14600 outperforms in Lightroom. 

 

Also before that one person says DDR4 is a dead platform etc... i am trying to keep under $1500 and include a GPU, anyone else is welcome to provide a part list. 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright